White Bugatti Chiron Gets New Running Shoes, and They're Not Insanely Expensive

Putting ultra-expensive machines on custom wheels is not unheard of. As a matter of fact, there are quite a few Bugattis out there that rock new alloys, different from the ones that came with the car, and that list has now grown to include yet another one, the pictured Chiron.
Shared by HRE on social media a few days ago, this Bugatti Chiron presents itself in a white finish, with contrasting black elements and light blue brake calipers hugging the cross-drilled brake discs whenever the left pedal gets pushed.
As for the highlight of the project, as far as the wheel maker is concerned, it is the P103 set. This is a bi-tone proposal, with a V-spoke pattern, decorated by their emblem, and fitted with new center caps. Wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires in this case, the forged alloys are available in different sizes, from 19 to 23 inches in diameter.
HRE will also apply different paints to them, from black, white, and silver to blue, red, purple, brown, and other hues. The center caps are listed under ‘optional equipment’ on the wheel maker’s website, as are the black and chrome lug nuts. Price-wise, you are looking at a minimum of $2,800 for each wheel, in the smallest offering, obviously excluding the rubber, which is definitely expensive to us mere mortals, but it’s pocket change to anyone who can afford to blow several million dollars on a car.
As a matter of fact, this set is so popular that it can be seen on other rides, including the Ferrari F12berlinetta, Aston Martin Vanquish, Porsche 911, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and Audi RS 3, HRE’s website reveals. The P103 wheels are versatile enough to cope with bigger bodies, hence why the BMW X5 and Lexus RX are equipped with them too. Exclusivity is not guaranteed when it comes to the Bugatti Chiron either, as another copy of the Molsheim brand’s beast features them, in a black shade, just like the rest of the exterior, spinning around the red brake calipers.
Remember when we told you in the intro that there are quite a few Chiron hypercars sporting new wheels? Well, it was right before New Year’s Eve that we came across another example fitted with a different set. The 522M, as it is known internally, is also the work of HRE, and just like the ones fitted to the pictured copy, those too were made in the United States. They are also more affordable, starting at $1,700 each, yet that is due to the fact that the smallest ones on sale measure 17 inches, and they can be ordered up to 23 inches in diameter, in a wide variety of colors, and with the same center caps and lug nuts.
