The reason I'm proposing this exercise is the rendering I've brought along. The pixel play portrays the Bugatti Chiron in base spec. So the hypercar packs elements such as steel wheels, non color-coded bumpers (don't forget those sideskirts and those door mirrors), as well as what appear to be fewer parking sensors. Ouch!Heck, even the sunroof lacks the transparent panels, as all was sacrificed in the name of sparing some cash - pixel tip to the CarNetwork for this brilliant render.Now, to understand why I've thought of the sticker price mentioned in the title, I'll walk you though the pricing scheme that defines the Molsheim automaker's current lineup.You see, the standard Chiron, if I might use this term for a machine that packs 1,500 horsepower and more luxury than many sedans aimed at providing cozy transportation, comes with a price of around $3 million.Then we have the Chiron Sport, with its focued handling and its carbon fiber windscreen wipers, which adds the kind of money you'd need for an entry-level supercars (think: the Chiron S comes with a price tag of around $3,26 million).Next up there's the Divo, which can be yours for $5.8 million. However, while deliveries for the Chiron and the Chiron Sport are well underway, those for the Divo are just around the corner.Of course, there's also the Bugatti La Voiture Noire . This is a one-off you can't have for $18.7 million (a world record) whose owner still remains unknown.Then again, it wouldn't surprise me to see a car collector using wrap and wheel caps to give a Chiron a temporary base spec makeover, in an attempt to break social media. After all, the idea of a budget Chiron isn't entirely new, with some people having tried to brew their own, obviously with horrendous results