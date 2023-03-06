A Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500 Sold for Record-Breaking $600K but Not Everyone Was Clapping

They say, together we stand, divided we fall. Well, when two car companies put their heads together, automotive magic happens. Exhibit A: Ford and Shelby, Exhibit B: McLaren and Mercedes, Exhibit C: Toyota and BMW. In Europe, Ford and Cosworth's collaboration in the 80s blew headlines. More recently, the ghost of their holy union has returned to haunt us, breaking price barriers with a record-breaking online auction sale of more than half a million dollars.

11 photos Photo: Silverstone Auctions