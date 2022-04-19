The Mk1 Focus RS Turns 20 and It’s Still One of the Most Fun FWD Cars Ever Built

In 2002, Ford decided to revive the RS (Rallye Sport) badge made famous by legendary homologation specials such as the RS200, Sierra RS500 Cosworth, or Escort RS Cosworth. This time, it was donned by a two-door version of the compact Focus, the company’s latest international model which had won dozens of awards since its introduction in 1998.
Like its spiritual successors, the new car was much more focused on performance (pun intended) that the plebian hatchback it was based on. In fact, according to the manufacturer, the limited-edition only shared 30% of the mechanicals with the standard model, while everything else was specifically designed to make it one of the most impressive hot hatches of its era.
Developed by a joint team of mainstream Ford engineers and tuning experts from UK-based Tickford Engineering, the Focus RS was powered by a beefed-up version of the 2.0-liter Zetec inline-four.
stainless-steel exhaust system. However, the most notable addition was a forced induction system that included a Garrett turbocharger, an air-to-water intercooler, and an electric water pump.
With all these upgrades, the unit could spit out 215 hp at 5500 rpm and 229 lb-ft (310 Nm) of torque at 3500 rpm. These figures weren’t particularly exciting, but the list of performance-oriented components didn’t end with the engine.
The car also received a five-speed MTX-75 gearbox with shorter gear ratios, a Quaife automatic torque biasing (ATB) differential, stiffer Sachs shocks, thicker anti-roll bars, Brembo brakes, and a quick ratio steering rack.
Donning lightweight, 18-inch O.Z wheels as well as a set of custom, aggressive-looking bumpers, the RS stood 1-inch (25 mm) lower and was 2.5 inches (65 mm) wider than the stock Focus.
steering wheel which was by far the ugliest part of the car.
Produced from October 2, 2002, to November 11, 2003, in 4501 units, the Focus RS was only available in one metallic color called Imperial Blue. It was marketed throughout various European markets, but as many as 2,147 were examples were sold in the UK.
One of these right-hand-drive variants surfaced on a used car website in England back in 2019. Virgil, a close friend of mine who was living in the UK at the time saw it online and was immediately intrigued. Ignoring his brain and following his heart, he called the seller and scheduled a test drive. A week later, he had sold his RAV4, emptied his savings account, and alienated his wife in the process, but he was the proud owner of an iconic hot hatch.
About two years ago, Virgil decided to spend his vacation in his native Romania and, along with his family, he came home with his rabid Focus.
the mighty Transfagarasan was the place where Virgil and I chose for a boys-only weekend.
Each with his own car, we arrived there in the morning and were met by thick fog. Despite this, we managed to climb to the road’s highest section, where we stopped to eat and pray for better weather. Fortunately, our prayers were answered about an hour later, when the fog cleared, and the sun peeked out of the clouds. As we were walking back to our cars, my good friend threw me the keys to the RS and said: “Let’s swap!”.
With Virgil ahead in my old E46 BMW and not much traffic, I tackled the first series of corners with caution. The car hugged the road at all times, braking was extremely responsive and the steering surprisingly sharp, without the slightest trace of understeer. I got comfortable with it quickly, and with every turn, it seemed like it was asking me “is that all you got?”
As we got to a less difficult, dry section which featured an adequately long straight, I firmly gripped the steering wheel, said a short prayer, and floored it. The turbo kicked in, I got pushed back into the seat, and although the acceleration was nowhere near as dramatic as I would have expected, that torque biasing diff kept tugging at the steering wheel, which felt like trying to tame a wild horse.
going much faster than I should have been. Braking late and rather aggressively, I was expecting to get thrown into the barriers, but although I had to wrestle the Quaife yet again, the hot hatch stayed glued to the road, and with its front tires screeching, it attacked the thigh corner like a thoroughbred rally car.
When we were finally off the Transfagarasan, I realized that I was fortunate enough to drive one of the most thrilling FWD cars ever built and a worthy member of the Ford RS linage. It’s nowhere near as powerful or maneuverable as the 4WD Mk3I RS, but its ferocious, old-school manners make it instantly addictive.
Today, a well-maintained example like Virgil’s is worth around €25,000 ($26,971), which is a bargain price for such an amazing vehicle. You can watch an honest review of one below, courtesy of JayEmm on Cars.
