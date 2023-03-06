Mid-Engine Ford Mustang Would Leave No Stone Unturned and No Curb Untouched

The Ford Mustang’s tail-happy and unpredictable nature upon throttle abuse has earned it a few nicknames. Most of them cannot be replicated here, otherwise (almost) everyone’s favorite search engine would not send its bots our way that often.
It’s been a while since we last contributed to our ‘Ford Mustang Crash’ category, not because we haven’t bumped shoulders with any recent incidents, but due to the fact that they weren’t that notable. On top of that, we reckon most of you guys (and gals) are probably fed up with watching Mustangs bend curbs and plowing through parked cars as a result of their drivers being absolute tools.
But this story isn’t dedicated to yet another accident involving the ultra-popular pony car from the Dearborn company, as what we have here is something quite different: a mid-engine Mustang. You can instantly tell that it’s not real due to the fact that it would make little sense from a financial standpoint, but if it were to happen, then chances are it would leave very few curbs untouched on the way to local car meets.
A hypothetical rear mid-engine version of the new-gen Ford Mustang would obviously throw a punch a the C8 Chevrolet Corvette, albeit featuring less exotic looks. Truth be told, its proportions and overall design aren’t exactly pretty, but hey, we have probably gotten used to seeing it as a muscle car and not as something developed for quick cornering. Using the words ‘Mustang’ and ‘quick cornering’ in the same phrase is probably a World Wide Web premiere, because it’s not really an apex-feeding beast, is it?
As far as the renderings are concerned, they bear the signature of rotislav_prokop on Instagram, and they made their way online a few days ago. The digital mods are simple, as moving the engine from the front to the rear has come with quite a few design updates that we do not need to mention, do we? In theory, there should be a small frunk capable of eating a few grocery bags, and not enough room for a rear bench anymore – not that the one in the real thing was spacious, by the way. Feeding air to the engine are the side vents, which actually give it an even more muscly look, and since the fascias pretty much carry over with a few tweaks help it identify as a Mustang.
The chances of it materializing are close to zero, as the Blue Oval would never invest a huge amount of money into something that won’t sell like hotcakes. Still, this isn’t the first time we came face to face with a CGI mid-engine take on the new-gen Ford Mustang, and since several rendering artists have developed an appetite for it, we will probably see more such digital illustrations in the future.
