2024 Ford Mustang Pricing Finally Revealed, Dark Horse Variant Costs Nearly $60k

The Ford Motor Company has updated its consumer website with pricing information for the all-new Mustang that borrows heavily from the outgoing model. The seventh generation starts at $30,920 for the EcoBoost Fastback excluding the $1,595 destination charge. By comparison, the sixth generation is $27,770 plus $1,395 freight and $1,595 for the automatic box.
Codenamed 10R, the 10-speed unit is the only choice offered with the 2.3-liter turbo for the 2024 model year. The manual soldiers on in the V8-engined GT and high-performance Dark Horse, although there are different suppliers and designs. Tremec supplies the six-speed stick shift of the Dark Horse, whereas Magna-owned Getrag is contracted for the lesser tranny of the GT.
EcoBoost Premium Fastback kicks off at $36,445 for the 2024 model year, followed by EcoBoost Premium Convertible at $41,945 excluding DFC. The Ford Motor Company has redesigned the 2.3-liter turbo for this very application, with the base engine producing 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of twist.
Higher still, Ford’s website lists the GT Fastback and GT Premium Fastback at $41,495 and $46,015, respectively. The GT Premium Convertible carries a sticker price of $51,515, which is a lot of money for a Mustang. The Dark Horse takes the cake at $57,970 before destination and options, with said options being very expensive.
Carbon-fiber wheels? Those are $8,495, thank you! The 10-speed automatic is $1,595 over Tremec’s manual transmission, Recaro seats add $1,650 to the tally, the Handling Package is $4,500, the Appearance Package is going for $1,250, and the 700A equipment group is $500 drearier than the Mach 1’s 700A package at $2,595.
Hand-painted graphics are in the offing as well, although pricing information isn’t available at press time. Given that the previous-generation Shelby GT500 could be configured with painted stripes for a cool $10,000, the Dark Horse’s graphics certainly are very expensive.
The build & price tool isn't yet live, with FoMoCo waiting for March 27th for that. March 27th will also see the order banks open, with deliveries scheduled to commence this coming summer for the U.S. market.
Care to guess how much power and torque Ford’s fourth-generation Coyote develops in the GT and Dark Horse? For starters, 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm). The available active-valve performance exhaust improves both figures to 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Nm). The Dearborn-based automaker chose 486 only to spite Dodge, whose 392-ci HEMI V8 belts out 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm).
The biggest difference over the previous-gen Coyote is the adoption of dual intakes and throttle bodies, channeling more air into the engine for bigger bangs. The Dark Horse-spec Coyote produces the same kind of peak torque as the GT with the optional exhaust, although improved to 500 horsepower. Shelby GT500 forged piston connecting rods, strengthened cams, and a uniquely balanced crank set the Dark Horse engine apart from the GT.
