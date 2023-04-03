New Ford Mustang GT3 Racing Car Sounds Properly Thunderous, Will Compete at Le Mans

Back in January 2022, the Ford Motor Company teased the seventh-generation Mustang with a covered racing car. The GT3 machine has recently turned its first test laps at Sebring in preparation for its 2024 competitional debut. Two factory-backed cars will take part in the IMSA SportsCar Championship next year, and the all-new Mustang GT3 will also compete at Le Mans.

