What if Ford Brought Back the Fiesta Supermini With an Electric Twist?

It has been decided: the Ford Fiesta is getting the axe. The final one will roll off the assembly line at the Cologne facility in Germany this June, thus marking the end of a long and successful era for the nameplate.
Over 18 million copies of the Ford Fiesta have been sold all over the world since its original introduction back in 1976, and it is the United Kingdom's best-selling car, with almost 5 million of them being shipped to that market. Order books for the Volkswagen Polo rival from the Blue Oval will close for good once the entire production volume gets shifted, and for the final year of its making, it is only available as a five-door, as the three-door body style was phased off.
Subsequent to burying the Fiesta for good, Ford will transform the Cologne factory into an EV production hub. In theory, the space left in the brand’s lineup will not be filled by a similar vehicle, as they’re not interested in the supermini segment anymore. In practice, however, they have confirmed that its role will be taken by the Puma EV. The electric version of the subcompact crossover is planned to enter production at the company’s plant in Craiova, Romania, next year.
Even if it wasn’t a surprise, considering that Ford has shifted its focus (pun intended) on crossovers, it will still be a sad day for the automotive world when the last Fiesta drives off into the sunset. The nameplate will not return anytime soon. However, it would have made more sense to turn it into an EV rather than kill it altogether. But what if they do that, what would such a model look like? The answer in this case came from Theottle, in the form of a few renderings.
The pixel manipulator came up with an all-quiet take on the Ford Fiesta, with next-generation vibes, that has something very Mustang-ish to it. You may want to make that Mustang Mach-E-ish because it started life as the Mustang-branded electric crossover that has absolutely nothing to do with the eponymous muscle car. The rendering artist decided to keep the famous logo on the grille during the photo editing work that gave birth to a rather attractive electron-sipping subcompact hatchback.
CGI makeover of the car and fill our hearts with sadness knowing that the moniker is going away for good.
On a slightly happier note, we will remind you that the Fiesta ST will stick around for a few more months. The front-wheel drive hot hatch is the range-topping flavor of the series, and it guns for the likes of the Hyundai i20 N and Volkswagen Polo GTI. The fun-to-drive variant will not be taking a siesta just yet, and that’s good news for anyone interested in such a ride because it has been deemed as one of the hottest in the segment, aided by its punchy mill, clever chassis upgrades, and a few other bits and bobs.
As we are certain everyone knows, the latest and last Ford Fiesta ST uses a 1.5-liter EcoBoost. The three-cylinder unit is assisted by a turbocharger, and features cylinder deactivation tech, said to be an industry first for a three-banger. This helps improve the fuel economy, while also keeping less carbon dioxide emissions in check, and it develops 200 horsepower. That’s the metric number, as the brake horsepower stands at 197, equaling 147 kilowatts. The torque is rated at 290 Nm or 214 pound-feet. This model won’t break any speed records, but it is still capable of going from nought to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in a very respectable 6.5 seconds. Flat-out, it will do 230 kph or 143 mph, which sounds terrifying in a Fiesta.
With the risk of repeating ourselves, can you imagine what a Ford Fiesta ST EV would be capable of, with the advantage of the electric thrust on its side? A dual-motor variant with all-wheel drive would have the opportunity of forcing its rivals to adopt a similar recipe, and by the time they do, it should be superior in most aspects. We would up the ante and demand an RS version of the hot hatch, which would be a true subcompact surface-to-surface rocket. Too bad most new car buyers do not give a flying hoot about anything that’s not a crossover these days. Otherwise, the future of motoring would have been more exciting, even in the electric era.
