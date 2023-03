2024 Ford Mustang Configurator Goes Live, Dark Horse Costs Nearly $60k

Why did the Dearborn-based automaker hike up the starting price by three-plus grand? More standard features open the list, including the 10-speed automatic that was previously optional in conjunction with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. Now exclusively automatic, the fastback-bodied EcoBoost comes with a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assistance suite.Stepping up to the Premium EcoBoost brings forth ActiveX heated and cooled front seats, ambient lighting with MyColor, Approach Detection with Welcome and Farewell exterior lighting, plus a body-color blade decklid spoiler. The most affordable V8-powered Mustang for MY24 is $41,495 sans the $1,595 destination charge as opposed to $38,345 for MY23.Mustang enthusiasts, rejoice for the GT comes with a good ol’ manual transmission. Augmented with rev matching, said tranny is a Getrag unit as opposed to the Tremec in the Dark Horse. Available with a Ford -developed automatic gearbox as well, the GT flaunts a black-painted front grille, a hood vent, 18-inch aluminum wheels in Ebony, larger brake rotors, and four-piston calipers.A magnesium-framed curved glass display opens the list of standard goodies in the GT Premium. The output numbers, however, stay put. 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) are the figures in question. Specifying the active-valve performance exhaust adds five more ponies, with Ford choosing 486 to shame Dodge’s 485-horsepower Apache 6.4-liter HEMI V8.Torque also goes up to 418 pound-feet (567 Nm), and carries over to the Shelby GT500-infused engine of the Dark Horse . The most powerful series-production Coyote V8 ever produces 500 horsepower on full song, which is 100 ponies for every liter of displacement. Two intakes and dual throttle bodies differentiate the Coyote Gen 4 from the single throttle body third generation.Improved cooling, a new steel oil pan, engine cover, and the revised four-into-one exhaust manifold also need the be mentioned. As for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo in lesser ‘Stangs, the Ford Motor Company redesigned this engine as well. The MPC (Modular Power Cylinder) EcoBoost makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) as opposed to 310 and 350 for the prior-generation EcoBoost mill.The Dark Horse replaces the Mach 1 in the Mustang’s lineup with a suggested retail price of $59,270. The Premium specification is $61,865, and both of them are listed with limited availability for the 2024 model year. Carbon-fiber wheels aren’t available at the moment of reporting. Dark High Gloss and Tuxedo Gloss Black painted stripes retail at $5,495, making this option the single most expensive of the bunch for the time being.