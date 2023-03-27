2024 Ford Mustang Configurator Goes Live, Dark Horse Costs Nearly $60k

The Ford Motor Company has fired up the build & price tool for the seventh-generation Mustang, likely the final ‘Stang to feature internal combustion. The Flat Rock-built pony car starts at $30,920 sans destination charge as opposed to $27,770 for the outgoing 2023 Mustang.
Why did the Dearborn-based automaker hike up the starting price by three-plus grand? More standard features open the list, including the 10-speed automatic that was previously optional in conjunction with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost. Now exclusively automatic, the fastback-bodied EcoBoost comes with a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster, a 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and Ford Co-Pilot360 driver assistance suite.
Stepping up to the Premium EcoBoost brings forth ActiveX heated and cooled front seats, ambient lighting with MyColor, Approach Detection with Welcome and Farewell exterior lighting, plus a body-color blade decklid spoiler. The most affordable V8-powered Mustang for MY24 is $41,495 sans the $1,595 destination charge as opposed to $38,345 for MY23.
Mustang enthusiasts, rejoice for the GT comes with a good ol’ manual transmission. Augmented with rev matching, said tranny is a Getrag unit as opposed to the Tremec in the Dark Horse. Available with a Ford-developed automatic gearbox as well, the GT flaunts a black-painted front grille, a hood vent, 18-inch aluminum wheels in Ebony, larger brake rotors, and four-piston calipers.
A magnesium-framed curved glass display opens the list of standard goodies in the GT Premium. The output numbers, however, stay put. 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) are the figures in question. Specifying the active-valve performance exhaust adds five more ponies, with Ford choosing 486 to shame Dodge’s 485-horsepower Apache 6.4-liter HEMI V8.
Torque also goes up to 418 pound-feet (567 Nm), and carries over to the Shelby GT500-infused engine of the Dark Horse. The most powerful series-production Coyote V8 ever produces 500 horsepower on full song, which is 100 ponies for every liter of displacement. Two intakes and dual throttle bodies differentiate the Coyote Gen 4 from the single throttle body third generation.
Improved cooling, a new steel oil pan, engine cover, and the revised four-into-one exhaust manifold also need the be mentioned. As for the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo in lesser ‘Stangs, the Ford Motor Company redesigned this engine as well. The MPC (Modular Power Cylinder) EcoBoost makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) as opposed to 310 and 350 for the prior-generation EcoBoost mill.
The Dark Horse replaces the Mach 1 in the Mustang’s lineup with a suggested retail price of $59,270. The Premium specification is $61,865, and both of them are listed with limited availability for the 2024 model year. Carbon-fiber wheels aren’t available at the moment of reporting. Dark High Gloss and Tuxedo Gloss Black painted stripes retail at $5,495, making this option the single most expensive of the bunch for the time being.
