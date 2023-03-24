Eleanor Would Be Pretty Darn Proud of a Modern ‘Stang CGI-Posing as a 1967 GT

Just recently, we finally found out how the OEM pony and muscle car world will look like in the coming years after General Motors also came out of the closet about the fate of the iconic Chevy Camaro.
We have known since last year that Stellantis has taken a harsh decision about the Dodge Charger and Challenger – their 2023 model years will be the final ones with ICE powertrains. To celebrate the end of the gasoline age, the company gave both nameplates the honor of no less than seven ‘Last Call’ special editions. Of which, the last one, aka the Challenger SRT Demon 170, is not just a last hurrah for the ICE era but also an eight-second-quarter mile (prepped dragstrip) slap in the face of EVs like the Tesla Model S Plaid.
Going forward, there will be no less than nine levels of Banshee EV power for the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept – and we can easily read between the lines to imagine that battery power is also next in line for the Chevy Camaro. General Motors is keeping mum on the EV ideas, for now, but they did announce that in January 2024 they will make the last of the sixth-generation ‘Maros and also teased the arrival of a Collector’s Edition with a Panther-related name to celebrate the end of the lineage. Meanwhile, the 2024 Ford Mustang soldiers on with EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse ethos of the ICE variety.
So, are we surprised that everyone might turn their ICE eyes on the legendary ‘Stang to fulfill their gasoline-sipping dreams, both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators? And there is no need to take our word for granted as we have another eloquent example stemming from the vision of the virtual artist tucked behind the Carmstyledesign moniker on social media. He continues the CGI restomod project series with a fifth-generation 2013 Mustang acting out as a ‘67 GT.
And we feel that – if ever real – the fabled ‘Eleanor’ Ford Mustang would be pretty darn proud of this modern-retro incarnation. After all, what are the gray paintjob and the stripes for if not for impressing the Eleanor Mustang fans? The digital project has all the makings of the great restomod even without the ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’ inspiration, though. Note the streamlined body panels, the slammed atmosphere, the thorough widebody ethos, as well as the ultra-concave aftermarket wheels, plus the cross-drilled brake rotors tucked behind them.
The video embedded below did not reveal the interior or even show us a peek under the hood, as well, but it certainly hinted through the virtual rumble that something feisty would be tucked under the hood of the retro-modern 1967 Mustang. Perhaps something stolen from the S197’s Boss 302 or even the mighty Shelby GT500 iterations?
