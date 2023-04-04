Ford Mustang Outsells Dodge Challenger in Q1 2023, Chevrolet Camaro Dead Last Again

The Challenger ended 2022 on a high note, outselling the Mustang in the United States of America to the tune of 55,060 units compared to 47,566 units. The Camaro, which is on its way out, couldn’t do better than 24,652.
With the first quarter of 2023 now behind us, the time has come to check out for any changes on the leaderboard. The Mustang proved to be more successful in Q1 compared to the Challenger, moving 14,711 units compared to 11,371 units. The Camaro finished on the final step on the podium once again, recording 7,780 deliveries in the U.S. in the first three months of 2023.
Chevrolet posted the biggest increase of the bunch, though, namely 15.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022. Ford is next with 5.2 percent, and Dodge trails both Detroit-based competitors with 2 percent. Although unrelated to the Mustang coupe and convertible, it’s worthy of mention that Ford moved 5,407 units of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. The four-door Charger sold 22,128 units in this period.
As you might have already heard, the Challenger and Charger are both going the way of the dodo after the 2023 model year. So will the 300, marking the end of the LX platform that Chrysler developed in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz. The Brampton plant where all three LX vehicles are currently manufactured will be retooled for a brand-new platform, and so will the Windsor plant as part of Chrysler’s electric offensive.
Dodge intends to introduce an electric Charger with three doors rather than four on the STLA Large platform, whereas Chrysler will indirectly replace the 300 with a STLA Large-based crossover previewed by the Airflow concept. Over at GM, the Chevrolet brand has recently confirmed 2024 as being the final year for the Camaro as we know it. Although not officially confirmed, this nameplate may be repurposed for an electric sports sedan. GM is also believed to be developing sedan- and sport utility vehicle-bodied offshoots of the Corvette.
Ford is the only automaker of the Big Three in Detroit to redesign its pony car for another generation. Dubbed S650, the seventh-generation Mustang is currently available with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote. Only the latter engine can be had with a manual, supplied by Getrag for the GT and Tremec for the Dark Horse that replaces the Mach 1 in the ‘Stang’s lineup.
Unveiled last month, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 remains the muscle car to rule all muscle cars. A special edition limited to 3,300 units for the U.S. and Canada, the second coming of the Demon produces a superlative 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet (1,281 Nm) on E85 for the princely sum of $96,666 sans destination.
There are high expectations for the S650 Mustang Shelby GT500, but alas, the Ford Motor Company isn’t likely to match the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.
Chevrolet posted the biggest increase of the bunch, though, namely 15.9 percent compared to the first quarter of 2022. Ford is next with 5.2 percent, and Dodge trails both Detroit-based competitors with 2 percent. Although unrelated to the Mustang coupe and convertible, it’s worthy of mention that Ford moved 5,407 units of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover. The four-door Charger sold 22,128 units in this period.
As you might have already heard, the Challenger and Charger are both going the way of the dodo after the 2023 model year. So will the 300, marking the end of the LX platform that Chrysler developed in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz. The Brampton plant where all three LX vehicles are currently manufactured will be retooled for a brand-new platform, and so will the Windsor plant as part of Chrysler’s electric offensive.
Dodge intends to introduce an electric Charger with three doors rather than four on the STLA Large platform, whereas Chrysler will indirectly replace the 300 with a STLA Large-based crossover previewed by the Airflow concept. Over at GM, the Chevrolet brand has recently confirmed 2024 as being the final year for the Camaro as we know it. Although not officially confirmed, this nameplate may be repurposed for an electric sports sedan. GM is also believed to be developing sedan- and sport utility vehicle-bodied offshoots of the Corvette.
Ford is the only automaker of the Big Three in Detroit to redesign its pony car for another generation. Dubbed S650, the seventh-generation Mustang is currently available with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and 5.0-liter Coyote. Only the latter engine can be had with a manual, supplied by Getrag for the GT and Tremec for the Dark Horse that replaces the Mach 1 in the ‘Stang’s lineup.
Unveiled last month, the Challenger SRT Demon 170 remains the muscle car to rule all muscle cars. A special edition limited to 3,300 units for the U.S. and Canada, the second coming of the Demon produces a superlative 1,025 horsepower and 945 pound-feet (1,281 Nm) on E85 for the princely sum of $96,666 sans destination.
There are high expectations for the S650 Mustang Shelby GT500, but alas, the Ford Motor Company isn’t likely to match the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170.