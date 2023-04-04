1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS Flaunts Digital Restomod Greatness Ahead of Real Build

General Motors is not overly interested in passenger cars, most recently. More likely they would rather focus entirely on CUVs, SUVs, and trucks – both ICE and, above all, the EV variety. But that does not mean people should give up their passenger car dream rides.
Currently, General Motors has four main heroes – Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC. Of them, Buick does not have a single passenger car available across its U.S. lineup and instead only wants to live a crossover lifestyle by way of an Encore, Envision, and Enclave strategy that includes both normal, ST, and posh Avenir variations.
Cadillac, meanwhile, still has a final sedan stronghold by way of CT4, CT5, and Celestiq options. The former two also have a feisty side to their lifestyle, in V-series and Blackwing form, while the latter is the new EV flagship of the ‘space age,’ including in terms of pricing, of course. GMC, on the other hand, never dabbled in passenger cars, so it is out of our discussion from the start.
That leaves us with Chevrolet, that dastardly great brand that was once the epitome of coolness and is now mostly interested in Equinox, Blazer, and Silverado EV shenanigans. Even the Camaro is biting the dust as the sixth generation of the pony/muscle car will wrap up production in January 2024, complete with a Collector’s Edition. As for other passenger cars, the lonely Malibu and the popular but slow-to-produce Corvette are (barely) trying to keep the banner up.
So, in these grim conditions, is anyone surprised why people are simply turning their attention to the Chevrolet past of passenger car mindfulness and glory? And, of course, there are many suspects for quickly falling in love with a vintage nameplate. Chief among them, naturally, is also the mid-sized Chevelle, a series that lasted on the GM A-body platform for just a few model years (1964 to 1977) yet was also one of Chevy’s most successful nameplates and has since garnered a well-deserved cult following.
As such, restomods are a common practice, these days. But sometimes it is best to check out the project before approaching the build itself. And to help you with that, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is also brimming with folks who can help you turn a rendering fantasy into a project-build reality. Alas, there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have yet another eloquent example. So, here is Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist tucked under the personalizatuauto moniker on social media, who takes us on yet another fresh journey of rendering-to-reality discovery with a 1967 Chevy Chevelle SS.
Very few details are given about the first-gen Chevelle Super Sport, but we can easily get mesmerized by the lowered atmosphere, by the ritzy chrome details, or by the massive aftermarket wheel, tire, and brake package and take a hint – this is probably going to be a true monster in disguise! And for that, it certainly gets our CGI hall pass, on this occasion.
