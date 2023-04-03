Audi Q6 e-tron Drops All Camo Usings Lots of CGI, Should the Tesla Model X Worry About It?

There is absolutely no such thing as having too many crossovers in today’s car world, especially if most of them (or perhaps all) have battery-electric powertrains. Audi, like all its rivals in the segment, is well aware of this, hence the prepping of the Q6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron Sportback.
In the testing phase for a good while now, the Audi Q6 e-tron has been spotted in different environments. Prototypes were seen at the Nurburgring too, where they were feasting on apexes, with the four-ring brand’s typical design that will consist of a closed-off grille of large proportions, and slim LED headlamps. The Sportback variant will feature a sloping roofline that will eat into the headroom of backseat occupants, and will also make the cargo area smaller than that of the normal Q6 e-tron.
The regular versions of both zero-emission crossovers will be joined by the RS derivatives. Testers of the Tesla Model X, BMW iX M60, and Maserati Grecale Folgore rival were seen doing their thing too, and it has been reported that they might actually pack the same assembly as the RS e-tron GT. The sedan has 637 hp on boost available on tap, and 590 hp in total. Nonetheless, we have yet to learn whether it will retain those numbers. But all will be revealed in due course, likely before the end of the year, with the RS variants said to follow hot on the heels of the normal Q6 e-tron shortly after its unveiling.
Now, while Audi continues to keep the camouflage on its prototypes, the peeps at Kolesa have removed it altogether using a lot of CGI trickery. The renderings posted a few days ago imagine what it may look like, and they seem to have been based on actual scoops of the car. Thus, they are on the realistic side of things, with the split lighting signature up front flanking the big grille bedecked by the corporate logo, and the wide intake in the lower part of the bumper.
For a more utilitarian look, they gave it black plastic trim on the lower parts of the body, and they have jacked up the suspension a bit, or so it seems anyway. The rear end is defined by the LED taillights that sport a full-width light bar between them. The model’s name was embedded into the diffuser-like element out back, and the placement of the reflectors seems to be spot on. For the most part, the Q6 e-tron should look very much like the one imagined here, but until it premieres (or it leaks online), we cannot be certain of several elements. But do you like the design and would you buy it over its rivals if it looks like this?
