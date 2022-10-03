Audi RS Q6 e-tron Hits the Nurburgring, Wants a Piece of the Tesla Model X

Audi is looking to further dip its fingers into the electric crossover game with a new proposal: the Q6 e-tron. Set to be offered in the normal body style, as well as a more stylish Sportback with a sloping roofline, it has been spied testing in different environments for quite some time now.
Joining the prototypes of the regular Q6 e-tron and Q6 e-tron Sportback recently was an RS version of the former, caught in action while doing the usual rounds at the Nurburgring.
It will set itself apart from the non-RS variants by adopting a slightly more aggressive design, with bigger front and rear bumpers, larger air intakes, the usual RS badging, and exclusive wheels and colors. Don’t look for the signature quad-pipe setup because, as we already told you, the upcoming Q6 family, which is unrelated to China’s ICE-powered Q6, will be all-electric.
What will power it? That’s a question that only a select few can answer. Nonetheless, we wouldn’t be surprised if Audi gives it the same powertrain as the RS e-tron GT, which is good for 590 horsepower, and 637 hp on boost for only a couple of seconds. That would allow it to rival the likes of the BMW iX M60, which is offered with 610 hp. The Maserati Grecale Folgore, Tesla Model X, and other punchy all-quiet crossovers will be challenged by it too.
When will it debut? Chances are that a few months after the normal Q6 breaks cover. The latter is said to be revealed sometime next year, and this rumor comes after another one that claimed that it will debut before the end of 2022. Our two cents would be on a mid-2023 premiere when it comes to the RS Q6 e-tron, while one of its platform-sharing siblings, the new Porsche Macan EV, should hit the market in 2024.
