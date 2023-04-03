The Nissan Armada for the U.S. market has a global sibling in the form of the Patrol, a full-size utility vehicle with body-on-frame construction and off-road chops. Dubbed Y62, the sixth generation made its debut more than 13 years ago with six- and eight-cylinder engines.
In the aftermath of the Mitsubishi fuel mileage scandal, Nissan purchased a controlling stake in the competing manufacturer. Not long after Mitsubishi joined the fold, a high-ranking official from Mitsubishi let it slip that the next-gen Pajero and Patrol may be two peas in a pod.
Considering that Mitsubishi’s latest models come with Renault-Nissan platforms and oily bits, the Pajero and Patrol are certain to be closely related in both regards. Mitsubishi went one step too far with the all-new ASX, though, which is a Renault Captur in all but its name.
Turning our attention back to the Y62, the off-road SUV is due a replacement in 2025 at the earliest. Internally referred to as Y63, the seventh generation is also expected to drop the VK-series V8 in favor of V6-only engine choices. The all-new sixer in question is understandably rumored with a couple of spinny lads. Toyota did the very same thing to its long-running Land Cruiser, as well as the Tundra pickup truck and Sequoia utility vehicle.
Harsher fuel consumption and emission regulations got us here, and Nissan simply cannot afford to keep the ol’ VK alive to the detriment of a more powerful and torquier engine family with better miles per gallon to boot. By extension, the next-generation L200 and Navara pickup trucks will also get TT V6 powertrains.
Speculatively rendered by pixel artist Digimods DESIGN, the 2025 Nissan Patrol in the clip below curiously shows V8 badging on the front fenders. Imagined with a larger-than-life front grille and the most repulsive of exhaust finishers out there, the rendered SUV retains the footprint of the current model. There’s no denying that Nissan will come up with something a little more different from the Y62 for the completely redesigned Y63. The carparazzi still haven’t spied a test mule with finalized body panels, though…
Extremely popular in places like Australia, the Y62 isn’t exactly affordable. Pricing starts at 89,649 kangaroo bucks in the Land Down Under, converting to 60,805 freedom eagles at current exchange rates for the nicely equipped base trim level. Called Ti, the most basic of specifications is listed by the build & price tool with Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Around-View Monitor, Blind Sport Warning, electric front seats, satellite navigation, and the aforementioned V8 lump.
The Nissan Armada for the United States market is $50,700 sans destination charge for the 2023 model year, boasting up to 400 horsepower and 8,500 pounds (make that 3,856 kilograms) of towing capacity. The technically similar Infiniti QX80 is $72,700 at press time.
Considering that Mitsubishi’s latest models come with Renault-Nissan platforms and oily bits, the Pajero and Patrol are certain to be closely related in both regards. Mitsubishi went one step too far with the all-new ASX, though, which is a Renault Captur in all but its name.
Turning our attention back to the Y62, the off-road SUV is due a replacement in 2025 at the earliest. Internally referred to as Y63, the seventh generation is also expected to drop the VK-series V8 in favor of V6-only engine choices. The all-new sixer in question is understandably rumored with a couple of spinny lads. Toyota did the very same thing to its long-running Land Cruiser, as well as the Tundra pickup truck and Sequoia utility vehicle.
Harsher fuel consumption and emission regulations got us here, and Nissan simply cannot afford to keep the ol’ VK alive to the detriment of a more powerful and torquier engine family with better miles per gallon to boot. By extension, the next-generation L200 and Navara pickup trucks will also get TT V6 powertrains.
Speculatively rendered by pixel artist Digimods DESIGN, the 2025 Nissan Patrol in the clip below curiously shows V8 badging on the front fenders. Imagined with a larger-than-life front grille and the most repulsive of exhaust finishers out there, the rendered SUV retains the footprint of the current model. There’s no denying that Nissan will come up with something a little more different from the Y62 for the completely redesigned Y63. The carparazzi still haven’t spied a test mule with finalized body panels, though…
Extremely popular in places like Australia, the Y62 isn’t exactly affordable. Pricing starts at 89,649 kangaroo bucks in the Land Down Under, converting to 60,805 freedom eagles at current exchange rates for the nicely equipped base trim level. Called Ti, the most basic of specifications is listed by the build & price tool with Intelligent Emergency Braking, Intelligent Around-View Monitor, Blind Sport Warning, electric front seats, satellite navigation, and the aforementioned V8 lump.
The Nissan Armada for the United States market is $50,700 sans destination charge for the 2023 model year, boasting up to 400 horsepower and 8,500 pounds (make that 3,856 kilograms) of towing capacity. The technically similar Infiniti QX80 is $72,700 at press time.