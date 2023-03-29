Infiniti Recalls QX50 and QX55 Vehicles Produced With Incorrect Door Latches

Nissan used to prize all things quality, but said quality has gone down after Carlos Ghosn entered the scene as part of the cross-border alliance with Renault. Even the Infiniti luxury division suffers from poor quality control, which brings us to recall campaign number 23V-187.
Certain examples of the QX50 compact crossover and coupe-styled QX55 are called back over a manufacturing issue, attributed to a supplier’s negligence. During a routine quality audit at the Aguascalientes production facility in Mexico back in August 2022, a technician noticed that QX55 didn’t remain locked when the automatic door lock is applied. Containment measures were promptly initiated, along with an investigation.
Through September 2022, the automaker and supplier (Mitsui Kinzoku ACT Mexicana) investigated 585 newly produced vehicles. No fewer than 40 featured right-hand front passenger door lock assemblies with the subject condition. The supplier then discovered that door latches for the Chinese market were used on the door lock assembly line for the American market.
Nissan’s engineering department further noticed that incorrect door lock assemblies may cause a reduction in the resistance to the force required for the door latch to open. The right-hand front passenger door may open in the event of a crash due to this error. A grand total of 48 vehicles were produced with the China-spec assembly.
Nissan is not aware of any reports or claims related to said problem. Dealers have already been told to replace the assembly with the American specification at no cost to affected owners, an operation that takes up to one hour to complete as per the PDF document attached below.
A material handling error at the supplier saw the incorrect latch being loaded into the door lock production line for the U.S. market. Owner notifications will be mailed beginning on May 14th. Production dates for the affected vehicles range between June 27th, 2022 to August 9th, 2022 for the QX50 and July 26th, 2022 to August 9th, 2022 for the sharper-looking crossover.
Previously known as the Infiniti EX, the QX50 was redesigned from the ground up in 2017 as a 2019 model. Internally referred to as J55, the second generation is exclusively offered with a rather clever turbo engine.
KR20DDET may not mean anything of significance to casual enthusiasts, but its variable compression ratio technology makes a world of difference compared to any other 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder lump in production today. In layman’s terms, Infiniti engineered this mill to vary its compression ratio from 14:1 for high efficiency to 8:1 for high performance based on driving conditions. At most, the VC-T engine makes 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet (363 Nm) on premium dinosaur juice.
The weakest part of the QX50 (and QX55) is the Xtronic CVT, with Nissan being notorious for making the worst continuously variable trannies in the business. Pricing for the QX50 starts at $40,300 sans destination charge, whereas the QX55 can be made yours from $49,150.
