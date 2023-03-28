Was Straight-Piping the 2023 Nissan Z a Good Idea?

We could think of a few cars that would deserve being straight-piped, if you want your neighbors to hate you of course. Any V8-powered muscle car would turn gas into noise unlike any other with this mod, just like full-blown exotics, and the occasional sports car too.
In this instance, it was the new Nissan Z that has gone down this route. The modifications were carried out by the company behind the Exhaust Addicts YouTube channel. And as you can expect, a video of it was uploaded online, providing before-and-after comparisons of the soundtrack.
Mind you, we expected something a bit more extreme when it comes to the symphony produced by the twin-turbocharged V6 engine. However, the result was a bit more restrained. Don’t confuse restrained with quiet, because it has become much more sonorous than stock. Whether it actually sounds good or not comes down to each individual and their unique taste in cars. So, what’s your take on it?
Don’t go scrolling down just yet. First, we have to remind you that the 370Z’s successor is about to blow one candle off its birthday cake. Assembly commenced at the Tochigi facility in Japan last year, and it is offered in a single body style, with a front mid-engine and rear-wheel drive layout.
The only engine available for it is a 3.0-liter unit, with 400 horsepower developed at 6,400 rpm. The peak torque is rated at 350 pound-feet (475 Nm), and it is achieved between 1,600 and 5,200 rpm. Everything is transferred to the rear axle through the standard six-speed manual transmission. Those who are not fond of changing gears by hand can order theirs with a nine-speed auto, which is available on all three grades sold in the U.S. These are called the Sport, Performance, and Proto Spec, and they can be had from $40,990, $50,990, and $53,990 respectively.
You know how we told you that there are only certain models worthy of undergoing the straight-piping procedure? Clearly, the owner of a particular Toyota Corolla does not know this, as they opted for such a tune recently. It wasn’t even the GR Corolla all-wheel drive hot hatch, which guns for the likes of the VW Golf R, packing a 1.6-liter three-pot with 300 hp. This enables the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in less than five seconds, and a 143 mph (230 kph) top speed.
But does that one sound any good with its straight pipes? You be the judge of that by watching the clip shared here, though before doing so, you may want to check out the one embedded down below, and don’t forget to tell us if it was a welcomed 'upgrade' or not.
