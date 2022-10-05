Straight Pipe McLaren 765LT Spider Teases Red Alcantara Spec Ahead of New Mods

The good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who live deep in the heart of town on Sunset Blvd., are one of those ultra-notorious aftermarket outlets who sure know how to make the best of their work.
Not only do they have a massive reputation in the field of customization and personalization (they’re called RDB – repair, design, build!), but they have also caught the social media bug early on and now have a cult following across the virtual realm, as well. And there is no need to take our word for granted.
Instead, just peek at their YouTube channel, and you will notice they have an abundance of vlog episodes almost daily, plus a cool podcast series. Then, over across Instagram, all they have to do is flaunt a ride, and already it gets tens of thousands of appreciations before it even undergoes any in-house modifications!
Of course, they also know how to select what they are showing. For example, the latest whip to drop jaws on the floor and start drooling over is a McLaren 765LT Spider. Yep, that British supercar with limited availability (765 units for the coupe and Spider, each), a 755-hp M840T twin-turbo V8 engine, and the joyful ability to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in slightly less than three seconds! Alas, it is not just any other 765LT Spider, but rather a subtle white-and-black supercar with a stunning Red Alcantara interior and a straight-piped exhaust!
Now, if crimson is your cup of tea, but on the outside, no worries – as RDB LA has you covered, as well, and in the same YT vlog episode. So, do also enjoy that Lamborghini Aventador SVJ that was originally a bright yellow (Giallo Tenerife) hoot but came in for a quick wrap job. And, afterward, it ‘magically’ emerged like a Vampire Metallic Red supercar ready to take a V12-powered flight into the Hollywood sunset…
