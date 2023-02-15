Video: Straight-Piping a Toyota Corolla Will Surely Make Your Neighbors Hate You

More on this:

1 1989 Lancia Delta HF Integrale With Straight Pipe Will Put a Big Smile on Your Face

2 Straight-Piping a Dodge Demon Is One Way to Turn Gas Into Noise

3 Driving Through New York With a Loud Exhaust? That Will Be $1,000!

4 Straight-Pipe Ferrari Enzo Sounds Like V12 Thunder on the Road

5 Classic Audi Q7 Sounds Brutal with 4.2 FSI V8 and Straight Pipe Exhaust