1989 Lancia Delta HF Integrale With Straight Pipe Will Put a Big Smile on Your Face

When Lancia debuted the Delta in 1979, little did it know that it would become a rally-winning legend and one of the most iconic hot-hatchbacks ever built. Introduced with a range-topping 1.5-liter four-cylinder that delivered only 84 horsepower, the Delta evolved into an HF Integrale monster good for more than 200 horsepower in the early 1990s.

8 photos