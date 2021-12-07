Bugatti Chiron Dyno Testing Reveals More Power Than Advertised

Although the Bugatti Chiron is old news, watching the Chiron pull in third gear on the dynamometer is a wholly different affair. Owners rarely strap their quad-turbo land missiles to the dyno to see how much ponies are generated at the wheels, which makes this video extremely special.
Coming courtesy of The Hamilton Collection, the video starts with 1,260 horsepower and 1,132 pound-feet (1,535 Nm) of torque at the wheels. All four of them because the Chiron uses Haldex all-wheel drive just like the Lamborghini Aventador and many other Volkswagen Group automobiles.
On the third pull of four in total, the Chiron maxed 1,314 horsepower and 1,149 pound-feet (1,558 Nm) of torque. Converted to crankshaft numbers, it’s pretty obvious that Bugatti has understated the 8.0-liter W16 engine. As a brief refresher, the French manufacturer promises 1,500 ps (1,479 hp) at 6,700 revolutions per minute and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) from 2,000 rpm.
The belly of the beast is an evolution of the Veyron’s mill, and just like the preceding model, the Chiron has more radiators than your house. More specifically, it’s rocking ten radiators. By the way, the high-temperature cooling loop that consists of three radiators has 37 liters (9.7 gallons) of water pumped through it every three seconds as per the automaker.
A car of superlatives, the Chiron also happens to feature the largest clutch of any production car. Bugatti further says that it’s comparable to an LMP1 endurance racing car in terms of torsional and flexural rigidity, and even the airbags blast through carbon-fiber housings. Clearly enough, these goodies do come at a cost. When it was presented at the Geneva Motor Show five years ago, the Chiron used to retail from $2.998 million including taxes.
A total of 500 units will be produced, and the fastest variant of the lot is dubbed Super Sport 300+ because it’s been proven to 304.77 miles per hour (490.48 kilometers per hour). Be that as it may, customer cars are limited to 273 miles an hour (440 kilometers per hour) for safety reasons.
On the third pull of four in total, the Chiron maxed 1,314 horsepower and 1,149 pound-feet (1,558 Nm) of torque. Converted to crankshaft numbers, it’s pretty obvious that Bugatti has understated the 8.0-liter W16 engine. As a brief refresher, the French manufacturer promises 1,500 ps (1,479 hp) at 6,700 revolutions per minute and 1,600 Nm (1,180 lb-ft) from 2,000 rpm.
The belly of the beast is an evolution of the Veyron’s mill, and just like the preceding model, the Chiron has more radiators than your house. More specifically, it’s rocking ten radiators. By the way, the high-temperature cooling loop that consists of three radiators has 37 liters (9.7 gallons) of water pumped through it every three seconds as per the automaker.
A car of superlatives, the Chiron also happens to feature the largest clutch of any production car. Bugatti further says that it’s comparable to an LMP1 endurance racing car in terms of torsional and flexural rigidity, and even the airbags blast through carbon-fiber housings. Clearly enough, these goodies do come at a cost. When it was presented at the Geneva Motor Show five years ago, the Chiron used to retail from $2.998 million including taxes.
A total of 500 units will be produced, and the fastest variant of the lot is dubbed Super Sport 300+ because it’s been proven to 304.77 miles per hour (490.48 kilometers per hour). Be that as it may, customer cars are limited to 273 miles an hour (440 kilometers per hour) for safety reasons.