Bugatti Champagne Features Carbon Fiber Bottle, Case With Tech Found in Satellites

Having teamed up back in 2018 with Champagne Carbon to launch the ‘EB.01’ champagne, with 90% Chardonnay and 10% Pinot Noir, made from grapes from a 2002 vintage, the two companies have now toasted once more, by releasing a similar, yet ultra-exclusive product.
Inspired by some of the automaker’s most legendary models, such as the Type 57 SC Atlantic and one-off La Voiture Noire, it’s called the ‘La Bouteille Noire’, and you obviously won’t find it on the shelves of your local store. That’s because, together with the mind-blowing case, it is described as “the most spectacular champagne in the world.”
A total of 150 hours of craftsmanship, divided into 37 steps, were required to make the 15-liter carbon fiber bottle. It sits inside a sculptural case, made by IXO, which also helped bring the Bugatti Pool Table to life. It was built using 314 individual sheets of prepreg carbon fiber, and features an automatic solid-state thermodynamic cooling cell. If it sounds familiar, then you are a space geek, as it’s normally found in orbiting satellites.
Fourteen high-end fans circulate cool air within the case that can be openen and closed at the push of a stainless-steel button. The doors, otherwise trimmed with laser-cut aluminum, mimic the looks of the central fin on the Type 57 SC Atlantic. As these open, another system releases the neck of the bottle that’s secured while closed. Havana Brown grain leather adorns the interior bathed in LED lights. The bottle itself sits on an illuminated vivid red base, mirroring the La Voiture Noire’s taillamps.
“At Bugatti, we have always believed that our creations are not just cars, they are works of art, delivered with perfection in every detail,” commented Bugatti’s Managing Director, Wiebke Stahl. “Champagne Carbon and IXO apply the same ethos to their work; La Bouteille Noire is the ultimate expression of design, attention-to-detail, and craftsmanship in the world of champagne.”
Presented at a private event held in London earlier this week, the one-off champagne, with a 2000 blend of 60% Chardonnay and 40% Pinot Noir, was joined by the La Voiture Noire, which is now on display in Leicester Square, housed inside an illuminated glass box.
