Bugatti La Voiture Noire Shows Up in London, Goes on Display for Christmas

Introduced in 2019, the Bugatti La Voiture Noire remains a mystery as far as ownership goes. While some rumors suggest that it was purchased by Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, the world's most expensive production car has yet to be delivered.
The La Voiture Noire keeps popping up in various places, but it's actually the prototype that Bugatti unveiled at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. In 2020, the concept was showcased in a massive display in Molsheim, the company's hometown. Come 2021 and it seems that the supercar will spend Christmas in London, in a similar display at H.R. Owens.
The La Voiture Noire was recently spotted being unloaded from a truck at London's famous luxury car retailer. The supercar changed places with a Bugatti Chiron Super Sport in the big box in front of The Londoner hotel and even though we don't know how much time it will spend on display, it should remain there for the holidays.
While the prototype is again in plain sight, the customer car remains elusive for more than two years it was confirmed. Bugatti confirmed that the hypercar has completed the development and testing phases and it's being prepared for shipping in June 2021, but we haven't heard a word about it ever since.
Likewise, its wealthy customer initially described as "a Bugatti enthusiast," remains anonymous. Back in 2019, both Cristiano Ronaldo and Ferdinand Piech were rumored as potential owners of the car. Ronaldo also owns a Bugatti Centodieci.
A tribute to the iconic Type 57 SC Atlantic, the La Voiture Noire is a heavily modified version of the Chiron. Creating the supercar required around 65,000 hours of engineering work, a custom carbon-fiber body, and the finest materials ever fitted in a Bugatti.
Powered by the already famous quad-turbo, 8.0-liter W16 engine, the La Voiture Noire roars to the tune of 1,479 horsepower and 1,180 pound-feet (1,600 Nm) of torque. The mysterious owner paid about $13.5 million before taxes for the unique car. That's a grand total of around $18 million, which makes the La Voiture Noire the world's most expensive brand-new car.
