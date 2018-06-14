autoevolution
 

Mumm Creates Space Champagne, Ideal for Zero Gravity

As NASA explains, bubbly drinks don’t fare well in zero gravity, which is why astronauts have to wait until they get back home to enjoy a Coke, a beer and whatnot. The same applies to champagne, so toasting in zero gravity is impossible.
Better said, it was impossible, until now. Mumm has unveiled the first-ever champagne that can be savored in zero gravity, the Mumm Grand Cordon Stellar, a preview video for which you can see below.

Make no mistake, this is the same Mumm champagne the French brand has delivered for years. What makes this particular offering stand out is the revolutionary bottle, which allows the wine to come out of the bottle and be enjoyed in outer space.

To create such a bottle, Mumm partnered with space design agency Spade, and worked tirelessly for 3 straight years. Grand Cordon Stellar is now a reality and will go on sale in September, with a price tag that’s yet to be disclosed to the media.

The bottle is made of glass but includes a mechanism that releases champagne in the form of little foamy goblets, propelled by the gas of the champagne and formed thanks to the bottle’s ring-shape frame. They float through the air and can then be scooped in a specially designed Mumm glass. Once ingested, the alcohol returns to liquid form.

Mumm says drinking space champagne in zero gravity enhances the drinker’s experience of the wine.

“It’s a very surprising feeling,” Didier Mariotti, Mumm’s Cellar Master, says in a statement. “Because of zero gravity, the liquid instantly coats the entire inside of the mouth, magnifying the taste sensations. There’s less fizziness and more roundness and generosity, enabling the wine to express itself fully.”

Mumm is hinting that they’re in talks with NASA to include the champagne on future missions to the Moon and Mars. Until then, though, it will be the champagne of choice served on board of the supersonic airliner French Concorde.

