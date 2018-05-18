SpaceTime Enterprises Makes an Astronaut Out of Everyone

Becoming an astronaut is no easy task. First off, to be able to fly into space, you must be a federal employee, preferably working as part of the military. If you’re not, you will have to become one. Then comes the grueling physical testing, months of training, postponed launches and so on.

10 photos



What about the rest of us? How do we, the not-so-physically-fit, no-way-near-as-rich, get a chance to see the outer space? By means of virtual reality, of course. And by means of a company that goes by the name of SpaceTime Enterprises.



The entity calls its soon-to-be-launched service an attempt to democratize space. This first-ever initiative will see SpaceTime use virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies to bring space down to Earth.



SpaceTime, says



The first of the series of satellites is to be launched this fall. The first real-time images of Earth will likely be ready to broadcast in five years or so, as soon as enough such satellites are in orbit.



Starting at a date yet to be determined, and for prices yet to be announced, all those interested will have a chance to see how Earth looks like from 600 km above it (372 miles). As the years pass, the company hopes customers will be able to zoom in on areas of interest. That should take spying on your spouse to a whole new level.



SpaceTime Enterprises is a joint venture formed by immersive content studio Rewind and In-Space Missions, a consultancy and procurement specialist for the space industry. The two have contributed an estimated £2.5 million ($3.4 million) to the project. Luckily, thanks to the efforts made by nerds with money the likes of Musk Bezos or Branson , space tourism is about to flourish, bringing this type of adventure within reach for more humans. Not much more humans than now, due to the prohibitive prices of such an adventure, but an increase nonetheless.What about the rest of us? How do we, the not-so-physically-fit, no-way-near-as-rich, get a chance to see the outer space? By means of virtual reality, of course. And by means of a company that goes by the name of SpaceTime Enterprises.The entity calls its soon-to-be-launched service an attempt to democratize space. This first-ever initiative will see SpaceTime use virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies to bring space down to Earth.SpaceTime, says The Guardian , plans to use a series of purpose-built satellites to broadcast live images of our planet straight to the customers’ headsets, making for a real-time immersive experience.The first of the series of satellites is to be launched this fall. The first real-time images of Earth will likely be ready to broadcast in five years or so, as soon as enough such satellites are in orbit.Starting at a date yet to be determined, and for prices yet to be announced, all those interested will have a chance to see how Earth looks like from 600 km above it (372 miles). As the years pass, the company hopes customers will be able to zoom in on areas of interest. That should take spying on your spouse to a whole new level.SpaceTime Enterprises is a joint venture formed by immersive content studio Rewind and In-Space Missions, a consultancy and procurement specialist for the space industry. The two have contributed an estimated £2.5 million ($3.4 million) to the project.