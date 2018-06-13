Unprecedented Mars Dust Storm Might Have Killed the Opportunity Rover

For nearly two weeks now, NASA’s Opportunity Rover has been caught in the middle of one of the most intense dust storms humanity was ever able to observe on Mars.

In the past few days, it grew so large that it could engulf both North America and Russia combined: 15.8 million square miles (41 million square kilometers).



With all that dust in the atmosphere, there’s little sunlight left for the solar-powered Opportunity to be able to function properly. Last time NASA said it heard from the rover was at the end of last week.



The rover is severely affected by the lack of sunlight, and the power levels have dropped, requiring the machine to enter minimal operations mode.



On Wednesday, NASA said it would hold a press conference later in the day to update the world on both the progress of the dust storm and the status of the rover.



Usually, NASA doesn’t hold a press conference on such subjects unless there’s a major discovery made or something bad happens. Otherwise, it limits itself at publishing press statements. This is why today’s press conference might mean really bad news for the Rover.



“NASA will host a media teleconference at 10:30 a.m. PDT (1:30 p.m. EDT) Wednesday, June 13, to discuss a massive Martian dust storm affecting operations of the agency's Opportunity rover and what scientists can learn from the various missions studying this unprecedented event,” NASA said in a statement.



Opportunity is perhaps the most iconic and extraordinary machines ever built by NASA. It arrived on Mars in 2004, and it was supposed to be operational for only 90 days. It celebrated



