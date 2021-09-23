Eight Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ Hypercars Get Together in Stunning $33M Display

Two years ago, Bugatti made headlines when they announced that a prototype of the Chiron set a new top speed record. The car hit 304.773 mph (490.484 kph), and shortly after, the Molsheim automaker said that they will put it into production, in limited numbers, to celebrate their 110th anniversary.
With the extensive testing and development program complete, the first eight of just 30 copies of the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ are ready to be shipped to their rightful owners. Prior to embarking on their journeys with different destinations, they got together for a quick photoshoot, in a breathtaking display worth nearly $33 million, before tax.
All 30 units of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ were sold out, despite a steep starting price of €3.5 million net in Europe, equaling to $4.1 million at today’s exchange rates.
They boast a reworked quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, which features new thermal management, ensuring that the mill and gearbox remain cool while the car travels at top speed, refinements to the turbochargers, and a few other modifications. The result is 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW), 100 ps (99 hp / 74 kW) more than the regular Chiron.
Deemed as “the fastest hyper sports car Bugatti has ever made” by the brand’s managing director of production and logistics, Cristophe Piochon, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ is capable of hitting speeds of up to 440 kph (273 mph). In addition to the tuned powertrain, it is 25 cm (10 in) longer than the Chiron.
The Longtail rear end allows the laminar flow to pass over the body for a longer period of time, which in turn reduces the aerodynamic stall by over 40%. The side outlets produce a small amount of negative lift and guide the excess pressure away from the wheel arches, and the air curtains further improve the aerodynamic.
Crafted using jet-black carbon fiber and bedecked by an orange stripe, the bodywork sets it apart visually from the Chiron. More lightweight material was used in the engine cover and even for the windscreen wiper, and the ‘Macaron’ logo was crafted form genuine silver. Finished in a bespoke shade called Nocturne, the magnesium alloy wheels are the final special touch.
