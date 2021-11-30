Examining the Cutting-Edge Technologies Behind the Mind-Blowing Chiron Super Sport

One of the fastest series-production hypercars out there, the Super Sport is not just a standard Bugatti Chiron with an improved engine but a thoroughly redesigned variant. Recently, the French manufacturer has revealed some of the secrets behind its development, and in this article, we’ll take a closer look at each one.
In 1998, Volkswagen AG purchased Bugatti from Italian businessman Romano Artioli and went on to revive the legendary nameplate once again. The first vehicle produced under the new ownership was called Veyron, and, at the time of its release in the early 2000s, it was the fastest, most impressive vehicle ever created. Several improved versions and special editions followed until the model was discontinued in 2015. It was replaced by the Chiron, which proved to be even more impressive. In Super Sport 300+ guise, it became the first production car to break the 300-mph (490 kph) barrier, thanks to a series of high-tech improvements.
After breaking the speed record in 2019 with this rabid Chiron, Bugatti announced that they would build 30 additional units as part of a limited series. On top of that, the French manufacturer also stated that it planned to introduce a standard version of the record-breaking car for the 2022 model year.
Simply called Super Sport, this new Chiron blends the high-performance technologies from the 300+ with the unparalleled level of luxury and comfort that is typically associated with more street-focused editions.
quad-turbocharged W16 unit that powered the 300+. To squeeze out around 100 extra horses from the stock Chiron mill, engineers redesigned several components. Pistons have been reinforced, all four turbochargers were replaced with larger variants, the cylinder head was thoroughly modified, whereas a stiffer pressure control spring enables the oil pump to work at higher pressures and supply more lubricant.
Apart from the powerplant, the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox was also revised to maximize performance. The seventh gear is now 3.6 percent longer, which means that the transmission shifts from sixth to seventh gear at 403 kph (250.4 mph).
If we go by the official figures, the Super Sport can accelerate from 0 to 200 kph (124.3 mph) in 5.8 seconds and reaches 300 kph (186.4 mph) in 12.1 seconds. This makes the new edition about a second faster than the standard Chiron, but from 0 to 400 kph (248.5 mph), it becomes a full four seconds quicker, taking only 28.6 seconds to achieve the astonishing speed.
extensive modifications to the chassis and bodywork.
Compared to the Chiron, the Super Sport has a different tail section that was extended by 25 cm (9.8 in.) and boasts an enlarged diffuser. The redesigned elements ensure that the air flowing along the top and bottom of the car generates a smaller break-away area, which significantly reduces drag. Furthermore, the active rear wing was extended by 23 mm (0.9 in.) to make the airbrake more effective, but, unlike other Bugattis, it’s retracted almost completely in top speed mode, to maximize the longtail's efficiency.
EB 110 Super Sport. According to Bugatti, drilling these holes into the front section results in approximately 20 to 30 kg (44-66 lbs.) of additional downforce at 380 kph (236 mph).
New five-spoke aluminum wheels were also developed. They aren’t just better-looking than those of the Chiron but stiffer and lighter. All four weigh about 16 kg (35.2 lbs.) less and are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires designed specifically for the car.
The exquisite Chiron Super Sport is unquestionably a marvel of engineering but, with no official motorsports program and a starting price of €3.2 million ($3.6 million), the technologies it utilizes and its mind-blowing performance figures are largely irrelevant. Each of these limited-edition hypercars will end up in the collections of some rich snobs who will never dare to drive them as hard as they deserve to be driven.
