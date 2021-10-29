Bugatti Chiron Super Sport Visits the Middle East, Deliveries Starting Early Next Year

Bugatti hosted another customer test drive event, this time in Dubai. The main stars were the Chiron Super Sport, which marked its first arrival in the Middle East, and the Pur Sport, which returned to the region after last year’s premiere.
Assisted by Bugatti’s test drivers, Andy Wallace and Pierre-Henri Raphanel, customers got to experience both hypercars at the Dubai Autodrome. The Chiron Super Sport was the first one to be put through its paces around the track’s 16 corners, unleashing its entire output of 1,577 hp (1,600 ps / 1,176 kW) produced by the quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine.
Subsequent to experiencing the Chiron Super Sport, which also features a longtail design, with the bodywork extended by around 10 inches (25 cm), they jumped behind the wheel of the Chiron Pur Sport. This model has a 15% shorter gear ratio compared to the normal Chiron, and it is the most agile of the batch, even though the engine pumps out ‘only’ 1,479 hp (1,500 ps / 1,103 kW) and 1,180 lb-ft (1,600 Nm) of torque. Top speed is capped at 217 mph (350 kph), 56 mph (90 kph) less than in the Super Sport.
“The Dubai Autodrome gives customers the chance to experience what these extreme hyper sports cars have to offer,” said Bugatti’s Regional Director for the Middle East and Asia, Kostas Psarris. “The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport is the quintessence of luxury and speed, and is therefore a perfect match for our customers in the Middle East.”
Deliveries of the Chiron Super Sport will kick off early next year, and each one carries a price tag of €3.2 million (equal to ~$3.7 million) before tax. The Chiron Pur Sport, on the other hand, which has been made at the Molsheim facility in France since last fall, starts at €3.1 million (~$3.6 million). These models are the only Chirons still up for grabs, with fewer than 40 build slots available.
