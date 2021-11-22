Battery-Electric 2023 Porsche Macan Spied Flaunting Coupe Body, Active Rear Wing

Porsche will further tap into the battery-electric segment with an entirely new product: the Macan. Officially confirmed by the German automaker earlier this year, when they revealed a camouflaged prototype, announcing some juicy details about it at the same time, it has been spied testing yet again.
The prototypes scooped by our vigilant spy photographers in Germany may look almost naked, but they do sport a lot of camo on the front and rear ends. For instance, the LED headlamps have grey tape around them to trick bystanders into thinking that they are bigger. The bumper looks nothing like the one on the ICE-powered Macan, which received its second mid-cycle refresh a few months ago.
Moving on to the profile, we can see that Porsche’s designers chose to give it a sloping roofline behind the B pillars, partially masked on the testers by fake window trim. The raked rear windscreen is part of the design, together with the rather clean-looking tailgate that features an active wing. Don’t mind the exhaust tips, because they are obviously fake, which means that the diffuser, attached to the rear bumper, should be different once the zero-emission premium compact SUV debuts.
This time, our spies couldn’t get close enough to snap a few images of the cockpit, but they did earlier this year, revealing the large display sitting in the middle of the dashboard, next to a tablet-like digital instrument cluster behind the three-spoke steering wheel. It looks different than the one of the facelifted Macan, and we suspect that it’s not the final form.
Built around the PPE architecture, which is short for Premium Platform Electric, the first-ever Macan Electric will share its nuts and bolts with the Audi Q6 e-tron, and likely similar upcoming products. We don’t know much about the actual motors that will power it, but it will get the 800V technology. It should launch with two battery capacities, in several variants, including the Turbo and Turbo S. Production is said to start at the end of 2023, though an earlier unveiling is possible.
