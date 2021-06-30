2023 Porsche Macan EV Spied With Taycan-Inspired Headlights

Ducati's MG-20 Proves That a Magnesium e-Bike Is Possible, It Also Folds Down

Scheduled to start production in the latter part of 2022 as a 2023 model, the Macan EV will enter the Porsche lineup alongside gasoline-powered versions. The German automaker will operate another facelift for the ICE to keep the crossover as relevant as possible, but the all-electric newcomer is a clean-sheet design on the outside and under the skin. 14 photos



The cabin shots reveal a generous center console and three massive displays: one serving as the digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen for the infotainment system, and a console-mounted touchscreen for—most likely—the heater and air conditioning. At the very top of the leather-wrapped dashboard, you’ll also notice a cool stopwatch included in the Sport Chrono Package.



As opposed to the MLB-underpinned Macan with internal combustion, the all-electric Macan will switch to the PPE. Co-developed with Audi, the Premium Platform Electric will ultimately replace the J1 architecture of the Taycan because it has been designed for low- and high-floored applications.



Confirmed to launch in Europe in the earliest part of 2023, the Macan EV features 800-volt electrification for ultra-fast charging at rates of up to 350 kilowatts, mind-boggling performance, as well as superior power retention.



More or less the premium-oriented counterpart to the MQB platform, the PPE could also underpin the first-ever Lamborghini EV. The Raging Bull intends to electrify all three model lines (Huracan, Aventador, and Urus) by 2025, and sometime after 2025, the



