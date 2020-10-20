2022 Porsche Macan EV Spied Camouflaged as a Cayenne With Fake Exhaust Tips

3 The Taycan EV Outsold Porsche Sedans, Coupes Last Quarter in the U.S.

The all-electric crossover and the ICE facelift are both going to be produced in Leipzig following an investment of 600 million euros. That bundle of cash will go into expanding the factory and retooling the site for “hybrid models.” At the present moment, Leipzig is responsible for the Macan and Panamera. Introduced in 2014 with Volkswagen Group underpinnings from the Audi Q5, the Macan sold 99,944 units last year as opposed to 92,055 examples of the Cayenne. The success of the compact luxurycan be attributed to the price point – the lowest in Porsche’s lineup – and the availability of four-cylinder engine options in countries that tax owners for the displacement.Moving forward, “a purely electrically powered vehicle” will be the new standard for the Macan. Expected to roll out as a 2022 model, the second generation will be underpinned by the Premium Platform Electric co-developed with Audi. According to the German automaker, “half of our vehicles could have an electric drive system by 2025.”Spied in Germany hiding as a Cayenne with auxiliary lights on the roof, the prototype in the photo gallery has a smaller footprint and a different rear end from the Cayenne. The chromed exhaust finishers don’t fool anyone either, and the same can be said about the liftgate spoiler. Although it’s hard to tell, the charging port appears to be located only on the passenger’s side rear quarter panel instead of both front fenders as we’ve seen on the Taycan.Developed for low- and high-floor applications, the PPE will offer a dual-motor option just like the J1 of the Taycan . Porsche hasn’t offered any information about output and battery capacity, but it’s not hard to imagine what the future holds. Like the Taycan and the Tesla Model Y, we’ll be treated to a regular and a large battery and 700-plusin the Turbo S with overboost.Our spy photographers believe “the current Macan is up for yet another facelift to keep things fresh for a few more years,” and this appears to be the most likely outcome given the existence of prototypes based on the outgoing model, prototypes with radiators up front and real exhaust systems.The all-electric crossover and thefacelift are both going to be produced in Leipzig following an investment of 600 million euros. That bundle of cash will go into expanding the factory and retooling the site for “hybrid models.” At the present moment, Leipzig is responsible for the Macan and Panamera.