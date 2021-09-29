You Just Missed Your Chance to Drive the Magnificent Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

Brace yourselves, the first proper reviews of the Chiron Super Sport are coming, as Bugatti just hosted the drive event of the hypercar.
A handful of automotive journalists with close ties to the Molsheim brand, as well as customers and prospects, were invited to the South of France to experience the Chiron Super Sport. They took turn in driving a few examples at the Paul Ricard racetrack, located near the small town of Le Castellet, Cote d’Azur, and on the surrounding public roads.
As each one is valued at €3.2 million (equal to $3.7+ million) before tax, Bugatti turned to former racing and experienced test drivers to guide participants around the track. They walked them through every corner of the 5.84-kilometer (3.63-mile) long track, including the 1.6-km (1-mile) Mistral straight line, where they could feel the full force of the model that can keep going all the way up to 440 kph (273 mph), which makes it “the fastest street-homologated automobile in the world,” according to Bugatti.
“To experience the performance of the new Bugatti Chiron Super Sport in all of its facets, you need to drive the new hyper sports car intensively. I’m therefore delighted that we could offer our guests this opportunity at Circuit Paul Ricard,” said President Stephan Winkelmann. “The Chiron Super Sport boasts an incredible performance and has its own distinct personality within the Chiron family. It was exciting to hear their feedback and see their reactions, it was genuinely positive.”
Taking the legacy of the Veyron 16.4 Super Sport, which in turn was inspired by the EB 110 Super Sport, and 1931 Type 55 Super Sport, to the next level, the new Chiron SS sits at the top of the company’s lineup by delivering an output of 1,600 ps (1,577 hp / 1,177 kW). The quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine rockets the hypercar, which is 25 cm (10 in) longer than the regular Chiron variants and sports many other upgrades, to 200 kph (124 mph) in 5.8 seconds and 300 kph (186 mph) in 12.1 seconds.
Production of the entire Chiron lineup is capped at 500 copies, and more than 450 have either been shipped to their owners or are scheduled to hit the assembly line at the Molsheim factory. Thus, there are less than 50 that are still up for grabs, so those with deep pockets who want to buy one need to hurry up and place a deposit.
