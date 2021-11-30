Bugatti Opens New Showroom in the Middle East, Chooses Saudi Arabia's Riyadh

Bugatti has further expanded its presence in the Middle East by inaugurating a new showroom. Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, was chosen for the hub, opened in partnership with SAMACO Automotive.
For the launch event, hosted on November 16, the Molsheim automaker brought two special edition Chirons to the new showroom, which provides a special experience described as being similar to the company’s headquarters. The Chiron Pur Sport and the Chiron Super Sport, which together make up the remaining 40 units or so of the hypercar, were the true guests of honor, joined by the ‘Les Legendes du Ciel’.
“Saudi Arabia has historically been one of the strongest markets for us,” said Bugatti’s Managing Director for Sales and Marketing, Hendrik Malinowski. “So, to be able to establish a magnificent presence in Riyadh, with the help of our partners at SAMACO Automotive, is a remarkable milestone that we have been looking forward to. Saudi Arabia will only grow in importance as a hub for international trade, and as a vibrant, prosperous society.”
Besides showcasing some of its finest hypercars ever made in the new showroom, Bugatti hosted their first official drive event in Saudi Arabia. Customers got to explore the Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport on the coastal roads of Jeddah and in Riyadh. The Super Sport is their fastest production vehicle, capable of hitting a top speed of 273 mph (440 hp).
Moreover, they also took part in the Riyadh Car Show, where visitors were able to see the Pur Sport, Super Sport, and Bolide. The latter will enter production as a track-only toy, and deliveries are scheduled to commence in 2024. Pricing will start at €4 million (equal to $4.5 million), and in concept form, it packs a 1,824 hp quad-turbo 8.0-liter W16 engine, on the condition that it runs on 110-octane race fuel. With 98-octane gasoline in the tank, it enjoys 1,577 hp.
In the coming days, the company says it will invite the “luminaries of the Kingdom” to drive the Chiron Pur Sport and Chiron Super Sport.
