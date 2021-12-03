Exclusive Bugatti EB 112 Prototype Up for Sale, Only Three Ever Produced

An exclusive Bugatti EB 112 prototype, of which only three exist, is up for sale in Germany. The car is in pristine condition, with only 2,423 miles (3,900 km) on the odometer. If you want to own a piece of the automotive history and proudly drive it on the road, you better act fast.
The car on auction is the second of the only three prototypes (chassis number 39002) produced of what was supposed to be the follow-up of the hugely successful Bugatti EB 110 supercar. Unfortunately, the French carmaker went bankrupt in the following years, and the EB 112 never progressed beyond the prototype phase. This is the main reason the EB 112 is little known today.
The Bugatti EB 112 was presented at the Geneva Motor Show in 1993, with the prototype being designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro. The first design sketches were unsatisfactory for the Bugatti boss at the time, Romano Artioli, and Giugiaro went back to the drawing board, this time incorporating elements from the company’s history into its design.
As such, the EB 112 bears the marks of glorious Bugatti’s past, with the roofline inspired by the Type 57 SC Atlantic and design elements borrowed from the Tipo 55 2 door, Tipo 32, and Tipo 57 Tank. Giugiaro even went as far as fitting the EB 112 with wheels directly inspired by the legendary Bugatti Royale. The design produced quite a stir in the automotive world in Geneva, with some publications voting it as “the most beautiful car in the world.”
Beauty aside, the EB 112 prototype is a technological marvel on the inside, like any other Bugatti ever built. Power comes from an advanced (for the time) 6.0-liter, 60-valve V12 engine, producing 450 hp (456 PS/335 kW). This allowed the car to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).
The car is in fully working condition and even features a modern radio CD for the driver’s enjoyment. Believed to be of single ownership, the car’s construction was completed in February 2000 and was registered in Geneva on the 13th of February 2003. According to Schaltkulisse classified, it is a true unicorn, with as many built as surviving Atlantics.
