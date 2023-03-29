Mansory's Latest Project Is Not That Bad in Low-Light Conditions

Mansory recently took to social media to present their latest project: an Audi RS 7. It could be the dark overall styling of the car and the low-light conditions in which the pictures were taken, but it's not that bad compared to the usual stuff that they're normally known for.
Acting as a model at the Mansory Boutique in Istanbul, Turkey, this Audi RS 7 seems ready to pick a fight with real supercars. But it would probably lose, as the tuner hasn’t said anything about the engine. Then again, they haven’t mentioned much about it in the social media post embedded down below, so we could be wrong. After all, they did tune the V8 in the past.
Back then, the controversial tuner quoted 780 metric horsepower, or 769 brake horsepower/574 kilowatts and 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque. That’s a healthy jump over the 600 hp (592 bhp/441 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) that the stock model enjoys without any outside intervention. The twin-turbo 4.0L engine received an ECU tune, high-performance exhaust system, sports air filter, and upgraded turbos. The mods have dropped the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint time from 3.6 to 3.0 seconds.
Now that we told you absolutely nothing about the pictured Audi RS 7, other than the fact that it’s not an OTT proposal (thank God for that), let’s get back to the main topic, and discuss the refreshed exterior. To do that better, we’ll compare it to the stock car, which automatically reveals that we are still looking at the OEM bumper and grille. There are a few attachments around the grille and on the lower part of the bumper, complete with side blades that display the tuner’s name.
These, together with the flicks, and the rear bumper attachment, were made of carbon fiber. The diffuser has a four-fin design, and instead of the dual oval tailpipes, the pictured car has four of them, of a different shape. Decorated by the Mansory center caps, the V-spoke alloys appear to be a bit bigger than the ones equipping the RS 7, and they fill the arches better. The privacy windows round off the enhanced nature of this German business super sedan, and it appears that they have tweaked the suspension too, because it seems to have less space between its belly and the road.
You see, Mansory tends to go berserk on car interiors most of the time. But this one might have escaped their wrath. What makes us say that? The fact that they haven’t released pictures of it at the time of writing. Sure, we could be wrong, and we want to, because no car deserves to have the tuner’s name written on almost everything, from the seats, dashboard, and steering wheel, to the seatbelts, and floor mats. So, now that we talked you through the changes of this RS 7, do you like it, or would you rather stick to a stock copy?
