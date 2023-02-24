autoevolution

May ICE Have Mercy: 2023 Nissan Z Races a 2000 Skyline GTT With 415 HP at the Wheels

• By:
A car from another millennium puts on the track shoes and accepts the sparring invitation from a 2023 descendant of the same family. Typically, this is a no-brainer since the new mechanicals of cars react like a rattlesnake with an attitude.
2023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R34 17 photos
Photo: YouTube/Sam Carlegion
2023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R342023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R34
And I’m not talking about high-end engineering that would make NASA geeks extend their hands out for an approbatory high-five. The race in today’s report is a Nissan-exclusive event, with a 2023 Nissan Z and a 2000 Skyline R34 GT-T. That’s T, as in Turbo, and not R, as in Godzilla.

There isn’t an R in Godzilla? Tell that to the Nissan fans, and then we’ll talk. In the meantime, let’s see what this middle-class face-off is about. Sam Carlegion, the car YouTuber from Canada, went out to his local dragstrip for a quick run.

Armed with a 2023 Nissan Z, as mentioned, the vlogger had a contest against a tuned but still old Skyline. The owner claims some 415 hp at the wheel - the rear ones if anyone needs clarifications on the drivetrain architecture. This isn’t the mythological monster but a pompous Grand Tourer; only the back rubbers are used for traction.

2023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R34
Photo: YouTube/Sam Carlegion
Nonetheless, 415 hp (421 PS) is more than the Z, which only offers 400 hp (406 PS), also democratically divided among the aft wheels. Transmission-wise, the balance is broken abruptly – a five-speed manual from 23 years ago rubbing elbows with a nine-speed automatic? How fast of a reflex would a driver need to possess to beat the shift times of a computer-dominated high-tech clockwork assembly?

Still, car racing has taught us a thing or two about underdogs coming out on top at the end of the 440-yard clash, so let’s not throw out the baby with the bath water just yet. Prejudice is a false advocate, especially when cars are concerned.

2.5 liters arranged in six equally sized and straight-line organized cylinders is another sector in which the Skyline loses the battle against the Z. Although the piston headcount is the same, the architecture spells a big V. The displacement is an even three liters, with two turbines to blow cold air into the combustion chambers.

2023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R34
Photo: YouTube/Sam Carlegion
The aging R34 borrowed a turbocharger from a Dodge Cummins engine to boost power by around 200 hp. Where is this value coming from? A bit of fun crankshaft math should help – but please allow for a safe margin of error.

The Skyline driver states a 415-hp rating on the ground. If we admit the drivetrain loss to be a rounded 15%, the flywheel value is roughly 477 hp. Bone stock, a GT Turbo, came off the assembly line with a 276 hp Apgar score. Basic primary school arithmetic solves for X.

To make matters worse – on paper – for the Z, if we reverse-equate the same formula, we end up with a tire-horsepower index of 340 (345 PS). However, the old GTT has an advantage of 3,100 lbs. or thereabout (1,400 kg, give or take).

2023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R34
Photo: YouTube/Sam Carlegion
On the other hand, the 2023 Z’s lightest trim is a 3.550 lbs. car (1.6 tons). But this model is a performance version (the paddle shifters give it away), weighing 3,600 lbs. (1,633 kg). So, in absolute values, the Skyline drops the power-to-weight hammer on its younger half-brother.

Alright, papers aside, car racing is about metal and rubber. And electronics, if I may, mainly because these two contenders come from a country that loves to put electronics on everything. Without further ado: 3, 2, 1 - hit it!

Remember that 415 RW-HP firepower claimed by the R34 GTT Skyline? That extra 200 hp we mathematically determined must have ended up on the spare wheel. The Z shoots off the line, leaving the old but cool-looking adversary in the dust.

2023 Nissan Z v 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R34
Photo: YouTube/Sam Carlegion
The 2023 karate kid has the Downshift Rev Matching feature, while the clunky clutch and the long-travel shifter from 23 years ago can’t do any good. The Skyline becomes a speck in the Z’s rearview mirrors – watch Sam lean over to see where he lost his opponents.

Skyline radicals might argue the turbo lag disadvantage that discredits their beloved R34. Well, I have news – and when has any news been good? The drag race failed to provide any drama, but the roll race is no different. From 32 mph – 50 kph – the Nissan Z axes the GTT without remorse, shaming it without consideration for the common emblem on their grilles.

Even at 50 mph (80 kph), with the turbo in full swing – hopefully – the Skyline isn’t able to show the rear spoiler to its counterpart. It puts up a fight, but it’s far too little and too late to matter. Also, the catastrophically bouncy suspension didn’t help – look at the driver jolting up and down like it’s spring-loaded.

Sometimes, old cars should avoid a fight; alternatively, they should pick on somebody their size. After all, it’s a sad moment for the ICE as it is; we don’t need to be reminded of how immensely obsolete they are on the efficiency leaderboards.

Video thumbnail
  If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram
2023 Nissan Z 2000 Nissan Skyline GTT R34 Nissan Z Nissan Skyline GTT Nissan drag race Race
About the author: Razvan Calin
Razvan Calin profile photo

After nearly two decades in news television, Răzvan turned to a different medium. He’s been a field journalist, a TV producer, and a seafarer but found that he feels right at home among petrolheads.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories