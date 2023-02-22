The Batur Is Bentley's Farewell to the W12 Engine, With a 740-HP Special Edition

Bentley closes a glorious chapter in the luxury car segment and draws the curtains on the majestic twelve-cylinder engine. From April of next year, the W12 will cease to roll out the assembly line of the Dream Factory in Crewe, England.
At the end of its illustrious life, the staple engine of the British brand will surpass a production figure of 105,000 units, spanning 22 years since 2002. In 14 months (from the time of this story), the emblematic W12 will leave the stage in favor of the smaller V8s and V6s.
According to Bentley’s strategy of going full electric by 2030, the mighty twelve-piston powerplant has reached the end of a journey that began with the Continental GT. Once the W12 is out of production, all Bentley automobiles will come with a choice of hybrid powertrains.
But before it makes its way into the history books and memory albums of gearheads with mechanical inclinations, the spearhead of Bentley’s power-and-torque deliverers is putting on a farewell spectacle. Each of the eighteen Bentley Batur models will feature a high-performance 750 ps/1,000 Nm (740 hp/738 lb-ft) variant of the W12 engine.
Bentayga, Continental GT, Flying Spur, Continental GT Mulliner, and Flying Spur Mulliner.
Following its introduction in the 2003 Bentley Continental GT, the 6.0-liter, twin-turbocharged W12 gradually increased performance. The first version produced 560 ps (552 hp) at 6,100 rpm and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) between 1,600–6,100 rpm.
A masterpiece of motor engineering, the W12 had variants that also powered Audi and Volkswagen top-end limousines. As expected from the prestigious brand, the Bentley engine is unique in the family. Each powerplant requires over six hours of manual assembly, followed by a sixty-minute test phase.
The engineers tweaked the W12’s turbochargers for the era-ending Batur variant - with revised compressors and larger air inlets for the turbines. Small wonder since the massive plant burns through more than one ton of air an hour (when running at max power). That’s 28,680 cubic feet (or 812 cubic meters) of air at sea-level pressure and 20C (68F) temperature.
The final generation of this formidable twelve-cylinder machine debuted with the 2015 Bentayga, marking a massive leap in mechanical engineering for the company. A stronger crankcase, friction-reducing cylinder coating, a trio of cooling systems (for the cylinder heads, the engine block, and the lubrication system), and hybrid fuel injection (direct and port) gave the then-revised powerplant even higher performance ratings.
