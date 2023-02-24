2024 Ford Mustang ‘Raptor’ GT Feels Like a Virtual Muscle Car Answer to 911's Dakar

As far as the North American automotive market is concerned, one of the most hyped sports cars of the year – right there alongside the 2023 C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 – will probably be Ford’s latest (and arguably greatest) Mustang.
We have known for a while that the seventh generation of the iconic pony/muscle car is coming to dealerships this year. But of course, with Ford (remember the incredible debacle surrounding the ultra-hyped Bronco?), one can never be sure they will keep their delivery promises. Alas, the rumor mill is still pretty confident (oh, the optimists!) that the first units will reach their intended customers sometime during the summer if everything goes according to plan.
For now, the next best thing we have to cling to is the pricing info and order guides coming out on February 27th to clear the final mystery – the MSRPs – surrounding the EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse S650 goodies. But what if the Blue Oval company kept one last trump card close to its heart? Well, slim chance of that happening in the real world, but across the imaginative realm of the digital car content creator anything is possible. Including a Mustang versus Porsche 911 battle. Wait, what?
Let me explain. So, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 across social media and his ‘imagination land’ has decided to abandon his passion for General Motors cars, CUVs, SUVs, and trucks for a moment. Thus, after he recently flaunted two interesting Caddys – the hypothetical Cadillac CT6 station wagon and Cadillac ‘EXV’ (which is an Escalade-V minivan with sliding doors!), plus a two-door Colorado-based Blazer SUV – now he is also thinking about everyone’s favorite Ford, the latest Mustang GT.
And on this CGI occasion, he decided to also confront the hypothesis that a pony/muscle car can also go off the beaten path and end up somewhere in Mexico – not for a night of partying but rather for Baja 1000. But since that has been (virtually) done before, let me give you another option: what if this mustard-like 2024 Ford Mustang GT ‘Raptor’ is actually intended as a Porsche 911 Dakar rival? One that might be a lot cheaper, widely available, fully inspired by the F-150 and Ranger Raptors, and even more powerful, by the way!
Remember, the limited-edition Porsche 911 Dakar ‘off-road sports car’ is based on the 911 Carrera 4 GTS and thus shares its 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six mill that is capable of churning out 473 hp and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm). Meanwhile, with the new active exhaust, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 fitted inside the Mustang GT variant trumps the 911 Dakar with 486 ponies on tap! Besides, the unofficial Mustang ‘Raptor’ is also a lot better prepared for dune bashing and rock crawling, apparently. Cool, right?
For now, the next best thing we have to cling to is the pricing info and order guides coming out on February 27th to clear the final mystery – the MSRPs – surrounding the EcoBoost, GT, and Dark Horse S650 goodies. But what if the Blue Oval company kept one last trump card close to its heart? Well, slim chance of that happening in the real world, but across the imaginative realm of the digital car content creator anything is possible. Including a Mustang versus Porsche 911 battle. Wait, what?
Let me explain. So, Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 across social media and his ‘imagination land’ has decided to abandon his passion for General Motors cars, CUVs, SUVs, and trucks for a moment. Thus, after he recently flaunted two interesting Caddys – the hypothetical Cadillac CT6 station wagon and Cadillac ‘EXV’ (which is an Escalade-V minivan with sliding doors!), plus a two-door Colorado-based Blazer SUV – now he is also thinking about everyone’s favorite Ford, the latest Mustang GT.
And on this CGI occasion, he decided to also confront the hypothesis that a pony/muscle car can also go off the beaten path and end up somewhere in Mexico – not for a night of partying but rather for Baja 1000. But since that has been (virtually) done before, let me give you another option: what if this mustard-like 2024 Ford Mustang GT ‘Raptor’ is actually intended as a Porsche 911 Dakar rival? One that might be a lot cheaper, widely available, fully inspired by the F-150 and Ranger Raptors, and even more powerful, by the way!
Remember, the limited-edition Porsche 911 Dakar ‘off-road sports car’ is based on the 911 Carrera 4 GTS and thus shares its 3.0-liter twin-turbo flat-six mill that is capable of churning out 473 hp and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm). Meanwhile, with the new active exhaust, the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 fitted inside the Mustang GT variant trumps the 911 Dakar with 486 ponies on tap! Besides, the unofficial Mustang ‘Raptor’ is also a lot better prepared for dune bashing and rock crawling, apparently. Cool, right?