2024 VW Touareg To Threaten the Premium Establishment With Fresh Looks and More Gear

We first laid eyes on the facelifted Volkswagen Touareg last summer, when the brand’s flagship high-rider was spotted towing a trailer. More recently, the Wolfsburg company has accelerated the testing and fine-tuning phase, as more prototypes were caught in the open.
Truth be told, we thought that the updates were going to be very modest, as far as the exterior is concerned anyway. However, VW has proved us wrong by taking to the World Wide Web recently with a camouflaged tester, dressed in trippy camo, and speaking about some of the novelties.
For one, the updated Touareg will get a full-width light bar stretching from one headlight to the other, interrupted by the corporate logo in the middle of the new grille. The main clusters will be new as well, and the upper trim levels will get the IQ. Light HD matrix signature, with a total of 38,400 micro LEDs for better illumination at night. There will also be a backlit logo on the tailgate, flanked by the new taillights, and elsewhere, it will sport a different grille and bumpers.
Opening the door will reveal the 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The big display will integrate all sorts of functions, and it will feature high-resolution map data, lane-precise navigation, upgraded voice control, and wireless smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Volkswagen also updated the center console panels and the armrests, making them softer as a result of customer feedback. It is possible that they will give it new upholstery and trim too, but these have yet to be confirmed.
Look for a few changes beneath the skin of the 2024 Volkswagen Touareg, with the automaker announcing a new setup for the standard steel spring running gear. Future buyers will be able to specify it with the air suspension as an option. On top of these, the car manufacturer also spoke of a new roof load sensor that detects when a roof box is installed, and works together with the chassis electronics to increase the driving stability. The Touareg R will still sit at the top of the range, likely retaining the PHEV power of the current one, which boasts a combined 455 hp (462 ps/340 kW).
Now, before lifting the curtain for it this summer, with the first units heading to dealers in selected markets shortly after, albeit not the United States obviously, as the Atlas will remain the brand’s biggest crossover here, the rendering world keeps having its way with it. The latest digital illustrations came from Kolesa, and they imagine what it will look like beneath the camouflage. Since they were based on the official images released by VW recently, they are very realistic, and if anything, the model will look like this, to some extent.
