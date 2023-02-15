2024 VW Touareg Has Backlit Rear Logo and 38,400 Micro LEDs in the New Matrix Headlights

Spy shots of the facelifted Touareg have revealed minor updates made to the brand’s flagship SUV, but Volkswagen has done much more to it. The updates obviously revolve around the front and rear ends of the model, which boast additional illumination, and there are some novelties on the inside as well.
First things first, the IQ.Light HD matrix headlights are brand new, and they have 38,400 micro LEDs spread equally among the two clusters. These significantly improve the illumination at night without dazzling oncoming traffic, the Wolfsburg brand states, and they are linked together by a thin light strip.
Previous legislation didn’t allow the backlit illumination of the rear logo in Europe, but as of January 2023, this is now permitted in the Old Continent. Thus, Volkswagen took advantage of it and fitted the facelifted Touareg with an illuminated emblem on the tailgate, which sits between the new taillights. The bumpers will also be new, and beyond these, additional wheel options might be introduced, though they haven’t said anything about it yet.
What they did confirm was several chassis upgrades, like the fresh setup of the standard steel spring running gear and optional air suspension for better balance between comfort and cornering. There is a new roof load sensor matched to the chassis electronics that can automatically detect whenever a roof box is installed. The information is passed on to the assistance systems, which increase the driving stability of the high-rider.
Step inside and you will see the ‘Innovision Cockpit,’ with a 15-inch central touchscreen display, which integrates various functions, including the high-resolution map data, and lane-precise navigation. The voice control has been upgraded, and the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration can be done without using a cable. On top of these, Volkswagen listened to customer feedback and they made the armrests and the center console panels softer.
Beneath the skin of the facelifted VW Touareg lies the same versatile MLB Evo construction, which is the foundation stone of the Group’s large SUVs, from the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga to the Audi Q7, Q8, Porsche Cayenne, and Cayenne Coupe. We wouldn’t expect any significant upgrades in the powertrain department, where the ‘R’ flavor will continue to top the range with its plug-in hybrid setup. The current Touareg R uses a 3.0-liter V6 and an electric motor, for a combined 455 hp (462 ps/340 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque.
The official unveiling of the 2024 VW Touareg will take place this summer, and the first units should start arriving at dealers shortly after. The model will remain a forbidden fruit in the United States, where those interested in a large SUV from Volkswagen will still have to settle for the Atlas.
