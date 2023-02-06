Okay, 2024 Volkswagen Touareg, What's New?

The Volkswagen Touareg may still be a forbidden fruit in our market, but overseas, the third generation is in for its first, and probably only, mid-cycle refresh. The large crossover from the Wolfsburg brand is, however, keeping it very simple as far as the updates are concerned, because VW doesn’t want to mess around with a winning recipe.
As a result, chances are you won’t be able to tell it apart from its predecessor, unless you’re a Volkswagen fanatic. The latest spy shots taken by our photographers reveal a few tweaks at both ends. Spotted testing close to the Arctic Circle, in sub-freezing temperatures, the prototype may seem completely naked, but it does feature some very clever camouflage meant to trick you into thinking it’s the current one.
Zooming in on certain pictures shows that the headlamps are new, sporting fresh graphics. The grille may have the same number of horizontal slats, but it clearly became smaller. The mid-section of the front bumper is therefore bigger, and the side vents were shrunken. The central air intake below the license plate appears to be wider and taller than before. Moving to the back end, we can see the new taillights. These have the same shape as before, but the lighting signature is different. The rear bumper and diffuser are also new, and it is likely that it will continue to display its name in the middle of the tailgate, sandwiched by the corporate logo above and the license plate holder below.
The interior has yet to open up to the camera, but it is obvious that the dashboard panel will be identical. After all, this is a facelift and not a new generation. The large screen incorporated in the middle will likely soldier on, probably with new software, and the same goes for the secondary display behind the steering wheel. If anything, Volkswagen could give it a tweaked center console, but that’s a mere rumor at this point. Realistically speaking, they could round off the makeover with new upholstery and trim, and call it a day.
We’re not sure if they will do anything to the engine family, but it should launch with the same units. Some of them could be upgraded, thus becoming a bit more frugal and less polluting. Expect the normal amount of lumps fed by gasoline, joined by a few plug-in hybrids, and perhaps a diesel on the right side of the Atlantic Ocean. The underpinnings will be identical, as the 2024 Volkswagen Touareg will still be based on the Group’s MLB Evo Architecture, shared with the Audi Q7 and Q8, Bentley Bentayga, Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, and Lamborghini Urus. The unveiling might take place later this year, and it still won’t return to the New World, where customers can buy the Atlas instead.
