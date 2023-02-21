2024 Ford Mustang Pricing Info and Order Guide Will Go Live on February 27th

Long McArthur Ford e-commerce director Tim Bartz confirmed that 2024 Mustang pricing information will go live in the week starting February 27th, 2023. The order guide is also due to be published then according to Tim.
Dealers will be offered training materials on Ford eSourceBook in preparation for March 27th, the day the order banks open and the build & price tool goes online. 2024 Mustang deliveries are scheduled to commence in the summer, as expected of a 2024 model year vehicle.
Pricing for the high-performance Mustang Dark Horse was recently leaked by an insider, who claims that $57,970 is the suggested retail price of the GT’s more hardcore sibling. That’s $1,400 more than the Mach 1.
Based on the Coyote V8-engined GT, the Dark Horse is optionally available with the 700A equipment group. It’s priced at $2,595 as opposed to $2,095 for the 2023 model year Mach 1. Leaked optional extras further include $8,495 carbon-fiber wheels, the $1,595 10-speed automatic transmission, $1,650 Recaro seats, the $4,500 Handling Package, and $1,250 Appearance Package.
As confirmed by the Ford Motor Company only recently, the highest-performing Mustang for 2024 develops 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Nm) of torque. The 5.0-liter V8 is a fourth-generation Coyote. The biggest differences over the third-generation Coyote are the dual intakes and dual throttle bodies, which channel more air into the naturally-aspirated V8 of the DOHC variety.
The Dark Horse-spec Coyote is joined by the GT-spec Coyote, which is available in two states of tune. The standard specification cranks out 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm). Adding the optional active-valve performance exhaust system unlocks a little more performance, namely 486 horsepower and the same kind of peak torque as the Dark Horse makes at the crank.
The GT and the Dark Horse come with a six-speed manual transmission, although the GT uses a Getrag-supplied unit and the Dark Horse employs a Tremec-supplied gearbox. The base engine, namely the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, is exclusively paired to the 10-speed auto.
Codenamed 10R80 in the Mustang because it features 10 forward ratios and takes up to 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque, the automatic transmission has been recently called back for a loose bolt that prevents the park pawl from engaging the parking gear. The Dearborn-based automaker singled out transmission plant workers for this problem, which may result in vehicle rollaway.
Having mentioned the 2.3-liter EcoBoost going exclusively automatic for 2024, it’s also important to highlight that it’s a redesigned engine. Now dubbed MPC EcoBoost, with MPC standing for Modular Power Cylinder, the four-cylinder turbo runs a slightly higher compression ratio (9.5:1 versus 9.37:1), a different bore-to-stroke ratio, plus both port and direct fuel injection.
The 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost is – obviously enough – the least exciting of the lot in terms of numbers. Increases over the previous-generation 2.3 are marginal, with Ford quoting 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) versus 310 horsepower and 350 pound-feet.
