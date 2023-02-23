Sixth-Gen 2024 Dodge Grand Caravan Springs Back to CGI Life, Ignores EV Trend

Right now, Dodge is at a crossroads, with ICE options, PHEV novelties, and upcoming full EV greatness. So, what road is it going to take?
If we look at the current mix of models, just for a little while automotive enthusiasts can still enjoy the ICE shenanigans provided by the gas-powered 2023 Charger sedan and Challenger pony/muscle cars. They can also haul the entire family in style with the Durango, right up to the extent of SRT Hellcat craziness, by the way.
And the little Hornet (aka the Alfa Romeo Tonale from an American father) has already arrived and promises affordable PHEV electrification down the road. Then, soon enough, the EV revolution will take hold, and the nine levels of Banshee EV power will engulf the production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept after the ICE-powered Charger and Challenger will have had that seven special series ‘Last Call.’
This is because Stellantis has decided that zero-emission sustainability is the new lifestyle that every brand should adopt – and as soon as possible. But that is only valid in the real world, as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators the EV memo has not gotten through. At least, not to Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing a new Grand Caravan MPV. Only in CGI, though, as it is obvious that the news of minivans going out of fashion in the U.S. has also flown under his radar.
And that is not surprising when considering the abundance of vans and MPVs in his CGI reel. Just recently, we witnessed the digital birth of stuff like the 2025 Mercedes-Benz Citan, the all-new Dacia Dokker, the Mercedes V-Class, the Toyota Hiace and Proace, and more. One of the most interesting ideas – at least as far as American customers might be concerned – also had to do with the arrival of an all-new, sixth generation of the Honda Odyssey, and of course, we have that one also embedded (second) below. Now, back to a different sixth iteration.
The virtual Dodge Grand Caravan is not only another generation for the iconic series of minivans, but would also act as a revival because the real-world Dodge Caravan, which came to life in 1984, was sent to the greener pastures of the car retirement asylum back in 2020 as MPVs have been slowly but steadily falling out of favor in America for years. Sure, its Chrysler sibling has not abandoned the segment, and the Pacifica fights on equal footing with the popular Toyota Sienna – but this reinvented, ICE-powered Grand Caravan certainly did not get notified that Stellantis is allegedly thinking about turning the Chrysler Pacifica into a full EV!
