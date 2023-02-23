Red Lipstick and Yellow Eyes Virtually Turn the 2024 BMW X6 M Into a CSL

One of the biggest news in the automotive world recently is BMW’s unveiling of the 2024 X5 M and X6 M. They follow in the footsteps of the facelifted X5 and X6 with similar updates, and the usual amount of sporty touches inside and out, joined by a mild-hybrid V8.
Mind you, despite featuring a 48-volt system, with the motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic transmission that boats quicker gear shifts, the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 is still rated at 616 hp. At 553 pound-feet (750 Nm), the torque is the same too, and we are looking at an identical 3.7 seconds when it comes to the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration. Flat-out, both of them can do 155 mph (250 kph), and that number increases to 177 mph (285 kph) when checking the M Driver’s Package on the options list.
Refined adaptive suspension, uprated brakes, sports exhaust system with electronically-controlled flaps, rear differential, and the xDrive all-wheel drive system, tuned by BMW’s M Division, are all included. Visually, they appear to have been inspired by the XM to some extent. Slimmer LED headlamps, new LED taillights with X-shaped graphics, exclusive bumpers at both ends, redesigned kidney grille, and 21-inch front and 22-inch rear wheels are other highlights, next to the black look of certain logos, diffuser, and quad pipes. BMW has gone as far as expanding the color palette too, with fresh hues.
The icing on the cake on the inside is the adoption of the curved display, mixing the 14.9-inch infotainment system and the 12.3-inch digital dials. A new ambient light bar is on deck too, and the carbon fiber trim is standard on both, just like the dedicated steering wheel wrapped in leather, Merino upholstery, panoramic moonroof, premium audio from Harman Kardon, and a few other things. Customers can equip it with the better Bowers & Wilkins sound system, panoramic sky lounge roof, ventilated and massaging seats, soft-close doors, etc.
Now that we revisited the facelifted super crossovers from the Munich auto firm, it’s time to check out one of the first renderings of the 2024 BMW X6 M. It came from ildar_project on Instagram, and shows it with red lipstick around the upper and lower grilles, black and red trim on the hood, and yellow headlamp graphics, in a CSL-inspired move. It also has wider fenders and a few other tweaks, and while it may look like a proper alternative to the Lamborghini Urus, as well as the Ferrari Purosangue, let’s not forget that BMW’s M Division has something in store that’s much more powerful. We’re talking about the standalone XM, which may not be the prettiest high-rider out there, but it sure is fast and powerful. That said, would there be any room in their family for a hypothetical X6 M CSL?
