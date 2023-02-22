Refreshed 2024 BMW X5 & X6 M Boast 617-HP MHEV, Solely the Competition Spec

The 2024 BMW X5 M Sports Activity Vehicle and 2024 X6 M Sports Activity Coupe swiftly follow suit after the ‘regular’ X5 and X6 presentation from earlier this month, as they arrive with their custom novelties.
Believe it or not, we are faced with a fresh BMW introduction, and no diehard fans are running amok crying their design outrage. Sure, they might still treat these two novel introductions as something that could induce controversy – but after the iX, M3/M4, and flagship 7 Series, i7, or X7 LCI, they seem more than gracious and subtle. And if I may say so, have BMW designers come to their senses and even treated the updated 2024 X5 M and X6 M with a hint of amusement?
Anyway, the big novelties could not come at a better time – while the 2024 X5 and X6 are still fresh in our memories but also ‘old’ enough to make way for the top-of-the-line M versions. So, without further ado, here are the premium mid-size SAV and SAC boasting “dynamic flair, a powerful presence, and modern luxury,” along with a bunch of novelties. Among the highlights, let us note the newest iDrive (with BMW Curved Display and BMW Operating System 8), a fresh V8 mill, plus the direct jump to Competition levels.
Even better, we have the most important specifications and figures fully at our disposal. Thus, production will kick off in April 2023 at the BMW Spartanburg (South Carolina) plant and base MSRPs for the X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition are $122,300 and $127,200, respectively. Do not forget about the additional $995 for destination and handling or the fact that competition (pun intended) remains strong. For example, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S 4Matic+ goes from a MSRP of $116,850 and the AMG GLE 63 S Coupe starts at $117,850, both featuring the “hand-crafted” AMG 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 with MHEV and 603 ponies on tap.
As a counterpoint, BMW now boasts a new S68 4.4-liter V8 engine with 48V mild-hybrid technology (for the first time, bringing an additional 12 hp and 147 lb-ft/199 Nm) for a maximum output of 617 hp. Both feature the 8-speed M Steptronic transmission, which integrates the electric motor and its electronics, the M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, and the Active M Differential packing near-actuator wheel slip limitation (faster than DSC), plus refined chassis and suspension settings. Thus, the X5 M and X6 M Competition models reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.7 seconds and up to 155 mph (250 kph) or 177 mph (285 kph) with the optional M Driver’s Package.
The new styling ethos is most obvious at the front, where the front bumper design, slimmer headlights, and new kidney grille make them almost feel like both SUVs are smiling at the thought of thrashing their rivals. Or maybe it’s just my imagination, who knows? Anyway, there are also new shades (Brooklyn Grey metallic, Isle of Man Green metallic, and Frozen Pure Grey metallic) plus a modern, thoroughly digital interior refreshed with new colors for the seat surfaces or new carbon gearshift paddles, among others.
