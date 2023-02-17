AI-Styled BMW Supercars Almost Look Cool, but Here Is a Properly Designed Hypercar

As far as Bavaria is concerned, the region is best known for stuff like the squeaky-clean countryside, its pristine climate, an abundance of culture, plus the (in)famous laid-back attitude. But for car enthusiasts, it actually has just two colors – white and blue, arranged in a circle and with the letters B, M, and W in a black surround.
Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, better known as BMW, was founded in 1916 and initially dabbled with aircraft engines. Alas, the company is most renowned for its sporty automobiles sold under the namesake brand, the BMW Motorrad motorcycles, and, as of late, for MINI and Rolls-Royce vehicles. Even closer to our current times, BMW has also become somewhat of a controversial figure among design aficionados.
And it is not hard to understand why, considering stuff like the recent Rolls-Royce Spectre EV, the BMW iX, 4 Series plus M3/M4 siblings, or the string of split-headlight flagships (X7 LCI, 7 Series, and i7). More are coming, including the edgy BMW M2 compact sports car, and not even the 2024 BMW X5 is not necessarily far from yet another chip off the new controversy block. As such, it might be safe to say that BMW’s latest styling – which is also quite disparate between model series – is abundantly outrageous.
Maybe that’s a good thing – just look at Audi, which is slowly but steadily sinking into bland model oblivion and only now got the wakeup call and decided to do something quirky about it – aka the cool Audi activesphere concept, a luxury crossover coupe with electric drive and quattro that can also morph into a pickup truck! Or maybe that’s a bad idea since Mercedes-Benz is quite well indeed with its more traditional styling mixed with state-of-the-art cabin technology and lots of EVs. But at least one thing is for sure – they attracted the attention of everyone, both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital content creators.
Now, does anyone remember the i8 plug-in sports car that lived between the spring of 2014 and the summer of 2020 with electrified flagship status and a neat, futuristic lifestyle? Well, it seems that the AI art/digital car creator hidden behind the flybyartist moniker on social media is keen on jumping on the outrageous BMW bandwagon. Albeit he does so with a twist – portraying a big set of futuristic supercar concepts with the Bavarian logo on them. And most of them only seem like an AI-designed take on the i8’s base concept of a low-slung sports car.
Sure, some of them are also quite interesting but that’s beside the point here. No one really expects BMW to create something new along the lines of the i8 – we are all well past that design point. As such, even if we secretly hope that at least one of these ideas might have the chance to become real, let us not kid ourselves and understand that is not the way to properly design a supercar.
As such, we have an alternative – the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media) tipped us off to Matteo Drovetto’s (the Milan-based pixel master is simply dubbed matteodrovetto online) hypercar design done in Unreal Engine 5. That, my AI-aided designer pals, is how you properly imagine a next-generation sports car, even if only virtually!
