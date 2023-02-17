1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Gets Turned Into a Fittingly Named Digital JDM Rat Rod

The mid-size Chevrolet Chevelle is a storied nameplate even though General Motors’ division only produced three generations for the 1964 through 1978 model years.
As a great representative of the GM A-body platform, the Chevy Chevelle was one of the brand’s most popular models and sparked numerous versions and body styles – coupe, sedan, convertible, station wagon, the El Camino coupe utility, the Canadian Beaumont, as well as the flagship Malibu trim that ultimately took over from 1972 onward. And let us not forget about the SS or Yenko Chevelles, right?
As such, no one who knows a little bit about Americana car ways will be surprised by the massive cult following garnered by the Chevy Chevelle – both in the real world as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example from the latter parallel universe of automotive CGIs. Thus, meet Dom Host, the virtual artist slash DIY Hot and Rat Rod tinkerer better known as altered_intent on social media, who is back in the virtual garage after a short absence with yet another old and decrepit-looking Chevy.
Only this time around the pixel master is neither playing with a Cadillac Series 62 that got scared (and showed it on its body) after morphing into a Ford modular race engine-powered ‘Targa Top Dually’ nor fools around with a ‘Gojira’ R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R ‘pre-runner’ that virtually feels ready to shoot the JDM version of Mad Max. Instead, his “damned” 1970 Chevy Chevelle SS Rat Rod racecar is a JDM-inspired monster with a fitting name: “Supasupotsu.” Well, I have no idea what that means, but it sure sounds SS-fitting, right?
Anyway, the trigger for this transformation is easy to explain, as it turns out the pixel master “was admiring some small wheel Shakotan cars the other day and wanted to do some modified factory wheels, chucked on stretched Nankang Motorsport tires just to give it a specific look.” Thus, this is “basically a factory widebody stretched out a few inches front and back and then exaggerated the body lines a bit. But goodness me, I wish I could build this IRL.”
Sheesh, I am not so sure the author knows what he is wishing for because in real life this monster of a 1970 Chevelle SS would probably make both muscle car and JDM enthusiasts start running amok crying their undying outrage. On the other hand, since the author left the velocity-stacked V8 open to interpretation, and this is all merely wishful thinking, let us kick off the outrage into the highest gear possible and imagine that under the carbon fiber hood resides a 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8 engine instead of a GM mill, shall we?
