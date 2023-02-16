Ferrari Roma Cross Turismo Digital Shooting Brake Feels Ready for a Sterrato Dakar

The Prancing Horse exotic Italian automaker is (mostly) doing great, these days. And it wants to continue to live up to the hype, without a doubt.
Hot on the heels of this month’s announcement that Ferrari broke its delivery record yet again last year, we also heard that four new models are scheduled to debut in 2023. Plus, the Maranello-based company has not even started deliveries of its most prized asset of last year – the 715-hp, V12-equipped coach door Purosangue ultra-luxury super-SUV.
Alas, there is one model that came out standing in the crowd with both good and bad news – the 3.9-liter F154 BH twin-turbo V8-toting 612-hp Ferrari Roma grand tourer. The cringy moment came to life when a $250k example was totaled due to a faulty elevator at a high-end dealership. As for the positive OEM side, not long ago, a unique example with subtle oriental influences (both inside and out) was created by Tailor Made to celebrate 30 years of Ferrari presence in China.
And it seems that many people would love to keep the good momentum flowing for the Roma, both in the real world, as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, meet Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is well known by his fans for “Touring the world!” – aka redesigning many models to adopt the station wagon or shooting brake lifestyle.
Now, after yet another large bundle of China-born digital car projects, he is back in Western attire with something that has been flying well across his CGI radar – ruggedized sports cars that also adopt the station wagon/Shooting Brake stance. As such, after cool yet affordable stuff like the Toyota GR86 ‘Cruiser,’ Honda Civic Type R Crosstour Coupe, plus some premium ideas like the Jaguar F-Type ‘Off-Road,’ BMW M4 ‘X-Track’ and the jacked-up Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Shooting Brake, here is also a flagship Ferrari Roma ‘Cross Turismo.’
Just like the rugged F-Type and SL 63, if this ever turned real, it would have a specific couple of targets – the real-world Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. Interestingly, with its 612-hp twin-turbo V8, the hypothetical Roma ‘Cross Turismo’ would not necessarily sit at the top of the food chain from the engine POV, but it still trumps the 602-hp V10 mill of the Italian foe – so it would represent an added incentive for Ferrari to build something like this ruggedized Roma SB.
Well, who knows, here’s hoping that after the Maranello carmaker kicks off the Purosangue saga and if the 911 Dakar and Huracan Sterrato proved successful, more automakers will join the fray in launching crossover sports cars. Maybe this will help save them from the approaching doom of everyone around the world only thinking about CUVs, SUVs, and trucks…
Alas, there is one model that came out standing in the crowd with both good and bad news – the 3.9-liter F154 BH twin-turbo V8-toting 612-hp Ferrari Roma grand tourer. The cringy moment came to life when a $250k example was totaled due to a faulty elevator at a high-end dealership. As for the positive OEM side, not long ago, a unique example with subtle oriental influences (both inside and out) was created by Tailor Made to celebrate 30 years of Ferrari presence in China.
And it seems that many people would love to keep the good momentum flowing for the Roma, both in the real world, as well as across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. As such, meet Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who is well known by his fans for “Touring the world!” – aka redesigning many models to adopt the station wagon or shooting brake lifestyle.
Now, after yet another large bundle of China-born digital car projects, he is back in Western attire with something that has been flying well across his CGI radar – ruggedized sports cars that also adopt the station wagon/Shooting Brake stance. As such, after cool yet affordable stuff like the Toyota GR86 ‘Cruiser,’ Honda Civic Type R Crosstour Coupe, plus some premium ideas like the Jaguar F-Type ‘Off-Road,’ BMW M4 ‘X-Track’ and the jacked-up Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Shooting Brake, here is also a flagship Ferrari Roma ‘Cross Turismo.’
Just like the rugged F-Type and SL 63, if this ever turned real, it would have a specific couple of targets – the real-world Porsche 911 Dakar and Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato. Interestingly, with its 612-hp twin-turbo V8, the hypothetical Roma ‘Cross Turismo’ would not necessarily sit at the top of the food chain from the engine POV, but it still trumps the 602-hp V10 mill of the Italian foe – so it would represent an added incentive for Ferrari to build something like this ruggedized Roma SB.
Well, who knows, here’s hoping that after the Maranello carmaker kicks off the Purosangue saga and if the 911 Dakar and Huracan Sterrato proved successful, more automakers will join the fray in launching crossover sports cars. Maybe this will help save them from the approaching doom of everyone around the world only thinking about CUVs, SUVs, and trucks…