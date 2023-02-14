Should McLaren Build Other Automotive Stuff, Like Tour Buses or Exotic Semis?

McLaren is currently in the midst of the 2023 Formula One pre-season preparations, and we just witnessed the MCL60 reveal, complete with the F1 challenger also serving as a 60th-anniversary birthday present.
The McLaren Group has several subsidiaries, including the McLaren Racing Limited Formula One team, as well as the McLaren Automotive home of street and racing automobiles. The former is best known for its F1 activities since 1963, and it currently ranks as the second oldest active team plus the runner-up to the most successful maker of all time – Ferrari. Alas, McLaren has nothing to be ashamed of with the silver medal, having won 183 races, 12 drivers’ and eight constructor championship titles until the start of the 2023 racing season.
As for the latter, well, McLaren Automotive has had way less time to impose itself as a British luxury and exotic vehicle manufacturer. Headquartered at the McLaren Technology Center in Woking, England, the brand has produced a few model series after the legendary F1 road car but is naturally keen on expanding its roster as much as possible. Currently, the Artura, 720S/765LT, Senna, Speedtail, Elva, and GT or Solus GT options are more than enough to satisfy most sports car needs, but what about the near future?
After all, the automotive industry has been taken by storm with the consumer and OEM love for all things crossovers, SUVs, or trucks. So much so that even legendary traditionalists like Rolls-Royce or Ferrari have succumbed to peer pressure and joined the ultra-luxury super-SUV crowd with the likes of Cullinan or 715-hp Purosangue V12-powered crossover SUVs. According to the rumor mill, McLaren may not be far behind them as the new top management is way more open to quirky additions such as a high-performance high rider or an electric sedan.
But what if even that is not enough? Well, many more sectors can be explored with the same amount of poshness, according to some folks. Maybe not in the real world, although a limited production of such things could be viable for touring bands or ultra-wealthy aficionados that have their personal racing teams. But across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, the dream of seeing McLaren-produced touring coach buses or exotic semi-trailers has been fulfilled, already.
According to the AI art/ virtual pixel master better known as flybyartist on social media, who is jumping between futuristic motorcycles, jet packs, and automotive stuff, the idea of McLaren tour vans/coach buses and big rigs is not at all preposterous. Rather it is the way we “see the future with (him) through AI art” and with a bonkers vision regarding the potential branch-out of McLaren into heavier machinery production. Cool, or not?
